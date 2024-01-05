January, 05 2024, 01:38pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Tracy Adair, press@standupamerica.com
Statement on the Third Anniversary of January 6th: The Presidency Is Not a 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card
Tomorrow will mark the third anniversary of January 6th where Donald Trump and his allies launched an assault on our nation’s Capitol. Earlier today, elected officials and advocates, including Stand Up America’s Tishan Weerasooriya, held a press conference to mark the anniversary.
Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement marking the third anniversary of the January 6th attack on our democracy and the U.S. Capitol:
“Tomorrow marks another year since Donald Trump, unable to win reelection on the merits, orchestrated a seditious, violent insurrection in an attempt to maintain power. Since then, hundreds of Trump’s foot soldiers have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in violently interrupting the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history.
“While Trump himself remains free, he faces four criminal indictments, and is desperately seeking a second term in the hopes of avoiding accountability for his crimes. If Trump is reelected, he and other MAGA Republicans are already plotting schemes to pardon themselves, exact revenge on their enemies, and further undermine our democracy, rather than focusing on the needs of everyday Americans.
“The Presidency isn’t a ‘get out of jail free’ card, and over the next year, the Stand Up America community will be mobilizing to ensure that Trump is held accountable in the court of law and at the ballot box.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
LATEST NEWS
Florida Abortion Rights Defenders Surpass Target for Ballot Measure
Supporters of the Florida measure—similar to other initiatives across the country—say they are "confident that voters will approve our amendment."
Jan 05, 2024
News
"Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action."
Democratic President Joe Biden, who supports abortion rights, is seeking reelection and former U.S. President Donald Trump is the leading GOP candidate, despite his criminal cases and arguments that he is constitutionally disqualified from holding office again. The Washington Postreported Friday that top anti-choice advocates are now "plotting actions that they believe a Trump administration would take as early as next year to crack down on abortion."
As of Friday, Florida residents and groups fighting for a state constitutional amendment to limit government interference with abortion care have collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot this November.
The proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution states that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."
Floridians Protecting Freedom is the statewide campaign of residents, healthcare providers, and groups—including the ACLU of Florida, Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, and Planned Parenthood organizations in the state—working to get the measure on the ballot and approved by at least 60% of voters.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, the campaign has over 911,000 valid signatures, well beyond the 891,523 required.
"Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action."
"The fact that we only launched our campaign eight months ago and we've already reached our petition goal speaks to the unprecedented support and momentum there is to get politicians out of our private lives and healthcare decisions," said Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign director Lauren Brenzel in a statement.
"Most initiative campaigns never make it this far," Brenzel added. "The ones that do usually spend far more or take much longer to qualify, which is why we're so confident that voters will approve our amendment once they're given a chance to vote."
NBC Newsreported Friday that "at least 150,000 of the collected and validated signatures came from registered Republican voters, underscoring the broad support for abortion rights across political lines."
Collecting enough signatures isn't the only barrier to actually getting the proposed amendment on the ballot. The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments about whether to approve the measure's wording for February 7. Republican state Attorney General Ashley Moody and anti-choice groups have challenged the language.
All seven of the Florida Supreme Court's justices were appointed by Republican governors—five of them by Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is a longshot presidential candidate and among state GOP leaders who have ramped up efforts to end abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationruling in 2022.
Abortion is currently banned in Florida after 15 weeks, with limited exceptions. The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments for a challenge to that policy in September but has not yet issued a decision. If the justices uphold the law, a six-week ban signed by DeSantis last year is set to take effect.
With a right-wing U.S. Supreme Court and a divided Congress, Floridians Protecting Freedom is far from alone in turning to a ballot measure to restore and protect reproductive rights at the state level. There are similar initiatives in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota, along with a complicated battle in Arkansas.
Since Dobbs, voters have rejected statewide ballot measures aimed at restricting abortion care and supported initiatives to protect reproductive rights—including in November, when Ohio voters approved establishing a state constitutional right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions," including abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, and miscarriage care.
The win in Ohio has made Florida Women's Freedom executive director Anna Hochkammer hopeful about her state. She toldPolitico this week that "what Ohio did was, it took a lot of people who were doubtful and... didn't really want to believe what the numbers were telling them and gave them permission to believe that this was possible."
"This is an actual grassroots movement in Florida," she stressed. "For a quarter of the money, and a little bit of common sense about what people on the ground want, you can get things done in Florida."
The signature tally has made Dr. Cecilia Grande, a Miami OB-GYN and member of the Committee to Protect Health Care Reproductive Freedom Taskforce, similarly optimistic. She said in a statement Friday that "this is such an important milestone in the effort to ensure doctors like myself can properly care for our pregnant patients facing a wide variety of issues and potential complications."
"Too often, access to abortion and other critical care is politicized at the expense of patients who just need timely and quality healthcare, not politicians trying to score political points," the doctor added. "Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action in each unique circumstance."
The voter turnout in Florida and beyond could be significant, given that 2024 is a presidential election year. While support for reproductive rights may help Democratic candidates, Politiconoted this week that based on an analysis of five abortion-related measures that have appeared on the ballot since Dobbs, new "initiatives may not give Democrats the lift they are aiming for."
"Voters decisively upheld abortion rights in every single case," Politico explained of previous measures. "But those margins were largely driven by Republican voters who also voted for GOP candidates. And Democratic turnout didn't consistently increase in states with abortion referendums compared to those without."
Democratic President Joe Biden, who supports abortion rights, is seeking reelection and former U.S. President Donald Trump is the leading GOP candidate, despite his criminal cases and arguments that he is constitutionally disqualified from holding office again. The Washington Postreported Friday that top anti-choice advocates are now "plotting actions that they believe a Trump administration would take as early as next year to crack down on abortion."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Outrageous': Azerbaijan Picks Former Oil Exec to Head COP29
"Is there a point at which legitimate climate advocates cease legitimizing COP?" asked one campaigner. "It's more than clear this gathering has been fully co-opted by fossil fuels."
Jan 05, 2024
News
Less than a month after COP28 adjourned with a deal chock-full of loopholes for the fossil fuel industry, the host nation of the next United Nations climate summit has appointed an official who spent more than 20 years working for a state-owned oil and gas company to preside over the next round of global talks later this year.
Azerbaijan's choice of Mukhtar Babayev, who currently serves as the country's ecology and natural resources minister, to head the November talks was announced Thursday by the United Arab Emirates—which hosted COP28—and confirmed Friday by the United Nations.
"Bad case of déjà vu," the advocacy group Global Witness said Friday in response to the news, alluding to the fact that COP28 was also led by an oil and gas industry insider.
The appointment sparked outrage and warnings that COP29 is already poised to end similarly to COP28, which was overrun with a record number of oil and gas lobbyists—a fact reflected in the final outcome, which did not include any commitments to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels.
"Is there a point at which legitimate climate advocates cease legitimizing COP?" asked Tara Houska, founder of the Giniw Collective. "It's more than clear this gathering has been fully co-opted by fossil fuels. Is directing our energy to fighting over a conference worthwhile?"
Collin Rees, a campaigner at Oil Change International, called the decision "outrageous" in a series of social media posts.
"We need a rapid shift away from the business-as-usual wrecking the climate, but Azerbaijan starts the COP29 cycle by appointing a lifelong oil man to lead the U.N. climate talks," Rees wrote. "This is deeply worrying + pushes us closer to the abyss. COP29 must feature serious progress on rich countries PAYING UP to help the entire world achieve a fair, funded transition away from oil, gas, coal, and dangerous fossil-fueled distractions like [carbon capture and storage]."
Climate Home Newsreported that because Azerbaijan's media is "severely restricted, there is not much information publicly available about Babayev other than his official ministry biography and leaked U.S. diplomatic cables" published by WikiLeaks.
What is known is that Babayev spent 26 years at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, where he worked on marketing before being appointed to serve as the company's vice president of ecological affairs.
The UAE said Thursday that Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister, will be Babayev's lead negotiator at COP29.
"Rafiyev is a newcomer to climate diplomacy," Climate Home News reported. "He did not attend the COP26 or COP27 climate talks and his active X (formerly known as Twitter) account has only mentioned climate change once in over six years."
Widely regarded as a petrostate, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of crude oil and natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector accounts for 90% of the country's total exports. BP is the country's largest foreign investor.
Mohamad Adow, founder and director of Power Shift Africa, toldThe Associated Press that it is "concerning to be once again having the world's climate negotiations coordinated by a petrostate that has a big interest in oil and gas production."
"He's got a huge job to do," Adow said of Babayev. "He needs to start working on getting rich countries to deliver serious, long-term finance that will tackle the climate crisis."
Keep ReadingShow Less
CNN Admits 'Disturbing' Israel-Palestine Coverage Policy 'Has Been in Place for Years'
"It's Israel's way of intimidating and controlling news," said one critic.
Jan 05, 2024
News
CNN has long been criticized by media analysts and journalists for its deference to the Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces in its coverage of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the cable network admitted Thursday that it follows a protocol that could give Israeli censors influence over its stories.
But James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, said the IDF's approach to censoring media outlets is "Israel's way of intimidating and controlling news."
A CNN staffer who spoke to The Intercept on condition of anonymity confirmed that the network's longtime relationship with the censor has ensured CNN's coverage of Israel's bombardment of Gaza and attacks in the West Bank since October 7 favors Israel's narratives.
"Every single Israel-Palestine-related line for reporting must seek approval from the [Jerusalem] bureau—or, when the bureau is not
Despite this, CNN's senior director of news standards and practices, David Lindsey, told journalists in a November 2 memo that "Hamas representatives are engaging in inflammatory rhetoric and propaganda... We should be careful not to give it a platform."
"Western media—not just CNN—has been pushing Israeli propaganda all through" Israel's attacks, said Singh.
CNN has long been criticized by media analysts and journalists for its deference to the Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces in its coverage of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the cable network admitted Thursday that it follows a protocol that could give Israeli censors influence over its stories.
A spokesperson for the network confirmed to The Intercept that its news coverage about Israel and Palestine is run through and reviewed by the CNN Jerusalem bureau—which is subject to the IDF's censor.
The censor restricts foreign news outlets from reporting on certain subjects of its choosing and outright censors articles or news segments if they don't meet its guidelines.
Other news organizations often avoid the censor by reporting certain stories about the region through their news desks outside of Israel, The Intercept reported.
"The policy of running stories about Israel or the Palestinians past the Jerusalem bureau has been in place for years," the spokesperson told the outlet. "It is simply down to the fact that there are many unique and complex local nuances that warrant extra scrutiny to make sure our reporting is as precise and accurate as possible."
The spokesperson added that CNN does not share news copy with the censor and called the network's interactions with the IDF "minimal."
But James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, said the IDF's approach to censoring media outlets is "Israel's way of intimidating and controlling news."
A CNN staffer who spoke to The Intercept on condition of anonymity confirmed that the network's longtime relationship with the censor has ensured CNN's coverage of Israel's bombardment of Gaza and attacks in the West Bank since October 7 favors Israel's narratives.
"Every single Israel-Palestine-related line for reporting must seek approval from the [Jerusalem] bureau—or, when the bureau is not
staffed, from a select few handpicked by the bureau and senior management—from which lines are most often edited with a very specific nuance," the staffer said.
Jerusalem bureau chief Richard Greene announced it had expanded its review team to include editors outside of Israel, calling the new policy "Jerusalem SecondEyes." The expanded review process was ostensibly put in place to bring "more expert eyes" to CNN's reporting particularly when the Jerusalem news desk is not staffed.
In practice, the staff member told The Intercept, "'War-crime' and 'genocide' are taboo words. Israeli bombings in Gaza will be reported as 'blasts' attributed to nobody, until the Israeli military weighs in to either accept or deny responsibility. Quotes and information provided by Israeli army and government officials tend to be approved quickly, while those from Palestinians tend to be heavily scrutinized and slowly processed."
Meanwhile, reporters are under intensifying pressure to question anything they learn from Palestinian sources, including casualty statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health is run by Hamas, which controls Gaza's government. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said in October, as U.S. President Joe Biden was publicly questioning the accuracy of the ministry's reporting on deaths and injuries, that its casualty statistics have "proven consistently credible in the past."
Despite this, CNN's senior director of news standards and practices, David Lindsey, told journalists in a November 2 memo that "Hamas representatives are engaging in inflammatory rhetoric and propaganda... We should be careful not to give it a platform."
Another email sent in October suggested that the network aimed to present the Ministry of Health's casualty figures as questionable, with the News Standards and Practices division telling staffers, "Hamas controls the government in Gaza and we should describe the Ministry of Health as 'Hamas-controlled' whenever we are referring to casualty statistics or other claims related to the present conflict."
Newsroom employees were advised to "remind our audiences of the immediate cause of this current conflict, namely the Hamas attack and mass murder and kidnap of Israeli civilians" on October 7.
At least 22,600 people have been confirmed killed in Gaza and 57,910 have been wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. Thousands more are feared dead under the rubble left behind by airstrikes. In Israel, the death toll from Hamas' attack stands at 1,139.
Jim Naureckas, editor of the watchdog group Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting, noted that the Israeli government is controlling journalists' reporting on Gaza as it's been "credibly accused of singling out journalists for violent attacks in order to suppress information."
"To give that government a heightened role in deciding what is news and what isn't news is really disturbing," he told The Intercept.
Meanwhile, pointed out author and academic Sunny Singh, even outside CNN, "every bit of reporting on Gaza in Western media outlets has been given unmerited weight which not granted to Palestinian reporters."
"Western media—not just CNN—has been pushing Israeli propaganda all through" Israel's attacks, said Singh.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular