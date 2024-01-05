To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Tracy Adair, press@standupamerica.com

Statement on the Third Anniversary of January 6th: The Presidency Is Not a 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card

Tomorrow will mark the third anniversary of January 6th where Donald Trump and his allies launched an assault on our nation’s Capitol. Earlier today, elected officials and advocates, including Stand Up America’s Tishan Weerasooriya, held a press conference to mark the anniversary.

Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement marking the third anniversary of the January 6th attack on our democracy and the U.S. Capitol:

“Tomorrow marks another year since Donald Trump, unable to win reelection on the merits, orchestrated a seditious, violent insurrection in an attempt to maintain power. Since then, hundreds of Trump’s foot soldiers have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in violently interrupting the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history.

“While Trump himself remains free, he faces four criminal indictments, and is desperately seeking a second term in the hopes of avoiding accountability for his crimes. If Trump is reelected, he and other MAGA Republicans are already plotting schemes to pardon themselves, exact revenge on their enemies, and further undermine our democracy, rather than focusing on the needs of everyday Americans.

“The Presidency isn’t a ‘get out of jail free’ card, and over the next year, the Stand Up America community will be mobilizing to ensure that Trump is held accountable in the court of law and at the ballot box.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
Press PageAction Page