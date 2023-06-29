To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

SCOTUS' Affirmative Action Ban Undermines Education Equity and Intellectual Exchange

Stand Up America’s Managing Director for Communications, Monica Garcia, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent by eliminating race-conscious admissions in America’s colleges and universities.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action in college and university admissions marks a significant setback in the fight for equity in higher education.

“Nearly 60 years after affirmative action was put into place, Black and brown students are still more likely to attend underfunded and under-resourced schools that limit their educational opportunities. As states like California have demonstrated, eliminating race-conscious admissions only exacerbates this inequity and decreases minority student enrollment, depriving all students of the rich exchange of ideas that our institutions of higher learning are supposed to provide.

“The Supreme Court is intended to honor long-standing precedents—not to advance personal agendas from the bench. Congress has the power to restore ideological balance to this out-of-control Court, and every member of Congress who cares about educational equity should support the Judiciary Act.”

Stand Up America’s nearly 2 million members across the country have driven nearly 190,000 constituent emails and made nearly 7,000 calls urging their members of Congress to support the Judiciary Act, which would restore ideological balance to the Supreme Court by adding four seats.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

