Political Deepfakes Count as ‘Fraudulent Misrepresentation,’ Public Citizen Tells FEC
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) should clarify in its regulations that political deepfakes are covered under the law against fraudulent misrepresentation, Public Citizen said in a comment submitted to the agency today.
“Deepfakes pose a significant threat to democracy as we know it,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen and co-author of the comment. “The FEC must use its authority to ban deepfakes or risk being complicit with an A.I.-driven wave of fraudulent misinformation and the destruction of basic norms of truth and falsity.”
In August, the FEC voted unanimously to advance a Public Citizen petition requesting rulemaking to address the anticipated onslaught of deepfakes in the 2024 election. After the comment period closes on Oct. 16, the FEC will determine whether to take up a final rule. Members in both chambers of Congress circulated letters supporting the aims of Public Citizen’s petition and asking the FEC to begin the rulemaking process.
“An unregulated and undisclosed Wild West of A.I.-generated campaign ads will further erode the public’s confidence in the integrity of the electoral process,” said Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen and co-author of the comment. “If voters cannot discern fact from fiction in campaign messages, they will increasingly doubt the value of casting a ballot – or the value of ballots cast by others.”
Rapid advances in artificial intelligence (A.I.) have given political operatives the means to produce campaign ads with computer-generated fake images, audio, or video of candidates that appear genuine, fraudulently misrepresenting what candidates have said or done. When A.I.-generated content makes a candidate say or do things they never did – for the explicit purpose of damaging the targeted candidate’s reputation – these ads are known as deepfakes. Deepfakes are currently legal in federal elections and most states. They are not even subject to a disclaimer requirement noting that the content never happened in real life.
Campaigns are already using deepfakes to shape their campaign communications. The presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, posted deepfake images of former President Donald Trump hugging Dr. Anthony Fauci. The hug never happened. And in a recent mayoral election in Chicago, mayoral candidate Paul Vallas complained that A.I. technology was used to clone his voice in a fake news outlet on Twitter in a way that made him appear to be condoning police brutality. It never happened, and Vallas lost the race.
Deceptive deepfakes fit squarely within the parameters of the FEC’s existing statutory authority, Public Citizen’s comment argues. The comment provides a detailed analysis of the FEC’s authority to prohibit “fraudulent misrepresentation” and how and why it should be applied to deepfakes.
'He Must Resign Immediately': George Santos Hit With 10 New Charges, Including Identity Theft
"His continued presence in Congress is an embarrassment and a disservice to his constituents."
Oct 11, 2023
Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos faced fresh calls to resign on Tuesday after federal prosecutors filed 10 new charges against the first-term New York Republican, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States.
The new charges come on top of the 13 criminal counts Santos was indicted on earlier this year. Santos, who is running for reelection in 2024, pleaded not guilty to those charges, which included money laundering and theft of public funds.
Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement that Santos "is charged with stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorization, lying to the [Federal Election Commission] and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign."
"Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen," Peace added. "This office will relentlessly pursue criminal charges against anyone who uses the electoral process as an opportunity to defraud the public and our government institutions."
The new charges prompted another round of demands for Santos to step down—calls that he's been facing since before he was even sworn in to the U.S. House.
"Santos' outrageous and deceptive conduct has now resulted in a much expanded new indictment. His continued presence in Congress is an embarrassment and a disservice to his constituents," Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wrote on social media. "He needs to resign."
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who has been pushing for Santos' expulsion from Congress for months amid Republican opposition, noted Tuesday that Santos will soon be in a position to vote for the next House speaker despite the 23-count indictment.
"He must resign immediately," Garcia wrote.
'Bone-Chilling' Violence in Israel, Gaza Has Pushed Region to a 'Tipping Point': UN Relief Head
"The violence must stop," said Martin Griffiths, the United Nations' under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.
Oct 11, 2023
The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator warned Tuesday that devastating violence in Israel and Gaza has pushed the entire region to a "tipping point" and demanded an immediate cessation of all attacks as the civilian death toll continues to climb.
"Hundreds of Israelis have been killed and thousands have been injured. Scores are being held captive, facing appalling threats to their lives. Thousands of indiscriminate rockets have been launched into Israel," Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said in a statement amid growing global calls for a cease-fire.
"In densely populated Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands have been injured in intense bombing. Homes, health centers, and schools sheltering displaced families have been hit," Griffiths continued, noting that the occupied enclave is now under a total blockade imposed by the Israeli government.
"My message to all sides is unequivocal: The laws of war must be upheld," said Griffiths, who called the scale and speed of the ongoing violence "bone-chilling."
Roughly 1,200 people in Israel have been killed in Hamas attacks that began on Saturday, when gunmen breached the Israeli border at dozens of points and overran several towns, massacring civilians. Israel responded with a large-scale bombing campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 950 people, including hundreds of children and entire families. The nation is also preparing a massive, potentially monthslong ground invasion, with the support of U.S. weaponry.
International human rights groups have expressed horror over the deadly violence and accused Hamas and Israeli forces of war crimes for deliberately targeting civilians. Officials in Israel—pursuing what the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem described as a "criminal policy of revenge"—have openly stated that the ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza is designed to inflict widespread damage, not to precisely hit Hamas installations.
One unnamed security official told an Israeli media outlet on Tuesday that "Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents" and "there will be no buildings."
Griffiths said Tuesday that "the violence must stop" and "hostages must be released without delay." But as long as the violence persists, "civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected" and "civilians must be allowed to leave for safer areas."
"And humanitarian relief and vital services and supplies to Gaza must not be blocked," he added. "The whole region is at a tipping point."
The World Health Organization and aid groups warned Tuesday that Gaza hospitals are already overwhelmed and running low on critical supplies, a crisis that's likely to worsen amid continued bombing and Israeli's decision to cut off the flow of electricity, food, and fuel to the besieged enclave. The World Food Program is calling for humanitarian corridors to allow food and other aid to reach Gazans.
"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic," Léo Cans, head of mission for Palestine at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said in a statement Tuesday. "The number of wounded is extremely high—there is a constant influx into all the hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The medical teams are exhausted, working around the clock to treat the wounded."
"Yesterday morning, we received a 13-year-old boy whose body was almost completely burned after a bomb fell right next to his house, starting a fire," said Cans. "The intensity of the violence and bombardments is shocking, as is the death toll. The declaration of war must not, under any circumstances, lead to collective punishment of the population of Gaza. Cutting off water, electricity, and fuel supplies is unacceptable, as it punishes the entire population and deprives them of their basic needs."
Nearly Half of Flowering Plant Species Face Threat of Extinction
"Effectively managing the plants and fungi that form the building blocks of our habitable planet is key to halting wider biodiversity loss and restoring Earth's ecosystems to full function," says a scientific report.
Oct 10, 2023
However, the effort to identify species continues. Since just 2020, scientists have named more than 8,600 plant species and over 10,200 fungal species.
The Kew report also comes after last December's Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework—a historic pact to safeguard and restore nature that followed years of negotiations but which some global advocates warned is nowhere near strong enough.
Global scientists warned Tuesday that 45% of known flowering plant species could be at risk of disappearing, underscoring the need for urgent international action to tackle the planet's sixth mass extinction—the first driven by human activity.
That figure is among the key findings from State of the World's Plants and Fungi, the fifth annual report from the U.K.'s Royal Botanic Gardens (RBG), Kew about such species amid the intertwined biodiversity crisis and climate emergency.
"The resources and services that nature provides—from food to fresh water—have arisen through eons of ecosystem-building by microbes (including fungi), plants, and animals, and their interactions with geochemical processes," says the report. "Because we are currently degrading ecosystems, releasing greenhouse gases into the air, and polluting water resources at such a rapid rate, we risk destabilizing the global equilibrium that these evolutionary processes have established."
"Effectively managing the plants and fungi that form the building blocks of our habitable planet is key to halting wider biodiversity loss and restoring Earth's ecosystems to full function," the publication stresses.
"Every species we lose is a species that we don't know what opportunities we're losing... It could be a cancer-fighting drug, it could be the solution to hunger."
The report "relies on two major advances," said Alexandre Antonelli, director of Science at RBG Kew. "Firstly, the recent release of the first geographically complete World Checklist of Vascular Plants—a landmark achievement after more than 35 years of meticulous and highly collaborative work. Secondly, the wealth of information on fungal diversity newly harnessed from the analyses of environmental DNA in soil samples across the world, integrated with other morphological and molecular evidence from fungarium specimens."
"In 11 chapters, we present compelling stories of what we can learn from these and related sources of data, and how these learnings can help us foster future research and conservation. This report is based on groundbreaking original research papers and reviews from many international teams of scientists," he added. Specifically, it draws on the expertise of 200 researchers at 102 institutions across 30 countries.
The checklist features 350,386 species of known vascular plants—but as many as 100,000 more have not yet been formally identified, and experts estimate that 3 in 4 undescribed vascular plants are likely already at risk. Given that, Kew scientists are calling for all newly described species to be treated as threatened unless proven otherwise.
"Ideally, partnerships between taxonomists and experienced conservation assessors would aim to describe and assess species simultaneously, to maximize opportunities for effective conservation action," said Matilda Brown, a researcher in conservation assessment and analysis at RBG Kew. "In the meantime, if accepted, our recommendation could aid in the protection of many tens of thousands of undescribed threatened species, by treating them as threatened as soon as they become known to us."
The fungi section of the report points out that "only 155,000 species have been formally named, while estimates of the total diversity have ranged from 250,000 in the 1800s to as many as 19 million species in recent decades." Now, scientists estimate that there are 2.5 million fungal species on the planet—meaning that over 90% remain unnamed.
However, the effort to identify species continues. Since just 2020, scientists have named more than 8,600 plant species and over 10,200 fungal species.
"Naming and describing a species is the vital first step in documenting life on Earth," said former Kew scientist Tuula Niskanen, now at the University of Helsinki in Finland. "Without knowing what species there are and having names for them, we won't be able to share information on the key aspects of species' diversity, make any assessments of species' conservation status to know whether they are at risk from extinction, or explore their potential to benefit people and society."
"It is essential to know what species of fungi we have here on Earth and what we need to do for them," she added, "so that we don't lose them."
Brown issued a similar warning about plant losses, telling the BBC that "when we consider that 9 out of 10 of our medicines come from our plants, what we are potentially staring down the barrel at is losing half of all of our future medicines."
"Every species we lose is a species that we don't know what opportunities we're losing," she added. "It could be a cancer-fighting drug, it could be the solution to hunger... And so to lose that, before we get a chance to study it would be a tragedy."
The new publication joins a series of alarming reports this year, from February NatureServe research that found 34% of plants species and 40% of animal species in the United States are at risk of extinction while 41% of U.S. ecosystems could collapse, to a September study that revealed dozens of genera—the next thickest branch from species on tree of life—have been lost since A.D. 1500 due to human activity.
The Kew report also comes after last December's Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework—a historic pact to safeguard and restore nature that followed years of negotiations but which some global advocates warned is nowhere near strong enough.
