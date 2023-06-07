To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Stand Up America
Pence's Record of Extremism and Complicity Is Disqualifying

Stand Up America’s President and Founder, Sean Eldridge, issued the following statement after former Vice President Mike Pence announced his intention to run for president in 2024.

“For years, Mike Pence stood shoulder to shoulder with Donald Trump, helping him win in 2016 and turning a blind eye to astonishing abuses of presidential power. Pence remained by Trump’s side as he sowed distrust in our electoral process and attacked the very foundations of American democracy.

“While he ultimately made the right choice on January 6, 2021, Mike Pence has done more to imperil our democracy and our freedoms than to protect them. As a congressman, governor, and vice president, Pence championed policies at the heart of the MAGA agenda that undermine Americans’ fundamental freedoms, from the right to an abortion to the freedom to marry the person you love.

“Americans deserve a president who will stand up for our democracy and our freedoms. Mike Pence’s record shows that he is not that leader.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

