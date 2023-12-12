December, 12 2023, 08:29am EDT
For Immediate Release
Holding the Line for 1.5°C at COP28: Update on Energy Negotiations
DUBAI
As COP28 reaches its final days, the draft of the final Global Stocktake text contains major gaps, deliberate omissions, and unacceptable loopholes that allow for the continuation of global fossil fuel dependency and fail to address the climate crisis – the most pressing issue of our time – with the urgent course correction it deserves.
350.org and Oil Change International, along with representatives from the youth movement and policy experts held a conference highlighting the fatal implications of the text in its current form, which is not reflective of the science behind climate change, nor the fast and fair phaseout of fossil fuels that science tells is the answer.
Andreas Sieber, Associate Director of Global Policy and Campaigns at 350.org said:
“I cannot imagine this text, was written with an intention to land something historic - I can't even imagine it was written to land something decent. One would even assume bad intentions.”
“What we have seen since the start of week two is that the presidency has installed this double layer between themselves and the process. What we see in the text is a text written by the hand of the presidency, and what might resemble very closely what has been whispered in his ears by the Saudi Arabian negotiators and the US.”
“Sultan Al Jaber said he wanted to be humble, but being humble would be listening to the most climate vulnerable nations.”
Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Campaign Manager at Oil Change International said:
“We came here to Dubai for COP28 being promised a historic outcome, that’s what we were told. We were told repeatedly the COP28 president was going to be guided by science, that 1.5 was going to be his north star. But what we got yesterday was a new GST draft that is not that. It’s not it, not at all. What happened in the last few days of the negotiations, the draft, does not reflect science, it does not reflect the demands of the global climate and climate justice movement for a full funded and fair phase out of fossil fuels and it doesn’t even reflect the positions of the vast majority of parties in this process that have asked repeatedly for a strong outcome on fossil fuels.”
“Let us remember the success of this COP will be judged on whether there is an agreement on a full fast fair and funded phase out of all fossil fuels. That’s the test and what we're here to do.”
“Where is the money? Where’s the money? We’ve been hearing from the African group in particular that they’re not opposed to transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy but they’re going to need support. If developed countries had met their financial obligations in this process, and were sending a clear signal that these countries would be financially supported through the transition, maybe the deal would be more secure at this stage.”
Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan climate justice activist said:
"The new Global Stocktake text is a death sentence for communities. We need to keep 1.5 alive, and we can’t do that if the text remains as it is now. We have to fight for humanity and for our survival. We are in the final hours of COP28, and we need to dismantle the power of the fossil fuel industry over the COP process. Civil society and all countries must fight tirelessly for a phase-out of all fossil fuels, without distractions, and strong tangible progress on adaptation."
Joseph Sikulu, Pacific Managing Director at 350.org said:
“The Minister from the Marshall Islands said it the best: we didn’t come here to sign our death sentence, and the text in its current state is that. It’s not just the GST text, it’s adaptation…
"We know COP28 is not yet over, and we know our negotiators are in there holding the line. Going back in, hard and strong, and we are standing outside in whatever way we can making sure we hold that line.”
“ We continue to come and we do not get what is deserved and needed. In Paris, we fought for our lives for 1.5, and we are slowly seeing it leave our grasp. It’s now become just words.”
“Unless we acknowledge that it’s fossil fuels that have caused the climate crisis, and a phaseout of fossil fuels that will save our planet, what is the point of us being here? What reason is there for our children to hope? We know the system is broken, but we know our people aren’t. Whatever happens, we will build the world we want to see, but we hope what comes out of this COP helps us do that.”
Rachel Cleetus, Policy Director and Lead Economist for the Climate and Energy Program at UCS says:
“I echo comments from civil society parties – the good news is we all agree this text is shit, and it’s time. We gotta fix it, we know what we came here for, we know what the science says, and what people are urgently demanding around the world. The era of fossil fuels has to end now, not in some 2050 distant future. It’s worth going into overtime to get this right. We must get this job done here. Why? Because the climate crisis is rapidly spiraling out of control around the world. People on the frontlines have contributed the least to the problem and they are facing the brunt of the impacts. It’s really critical we secure a fast fair funded fossil fuel phaseout at this COP, it’s what we came here for.
There’s a lot of hollow invocation of 1.5 and the latest science, but the proof is in the pudding. You have to have words that actually live up to the science. We saw no actual text that lives up to that. That word ‘could’ at the top of the menu options is fatal. At this moment in time the reason that it’s particularly harmful is there’s nothing voluntary or optional about the climate impacts people are experiencing.”
Global Aid Leaders to World: 'We Have Seen Nothing Like the Siege of Gaza'
"We are no strangers to human suffering—to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of the world's largest and gravest catastrophes," reads a joint op-ed calling for a cease-fire.
Dec 12, 2023
The leaders of some of the world's top humanitarian organizations wrote in a New York Timesop-ed Tuesday that the spiraling humanitarian disaster created by Israel's blockade and incessant bombing of the Gaza Strip is more devastating than anything they've witnessed in decades of relief work across the globe.
"We are no strangers to human suffering—to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of the world's largest and gravest catastrophes," wrote the heads of CARE USA, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam America, Refugees International, and Save the Children U.S. "We were there when fighting erupted in Khartoum, Sudan. As bombs rained down on Ukraine. When earthquakes leveled southern Turkey and northern Syria. As the Horn of Africa faced its worst drought in years. The list goes on."
"We have seen nothing like the siege of Gaza," they continued. "Most of our organizations have been operating in Gaza for decades. But we can do nothing remotely adequate to address the level of suffering there without an immediate and complete cease-fire and an end to the siege. The aerial bombardments have rendered our jobs impossible. The withholding of water, fuel, food, and other basic goods has created an enormous scale of need that aid alone cannot offset."
The group of aid leaders, which includes a former Biden administration official, argued that a cease-fire is necessary to begin the arduous work of providing emergency relief to nearly two million displaced Gazans and rebuilding the territory's infrastructure, much of which has been demolished in what's been called "one of history's heaviest conventional bombing campaigns."
"A significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss."
Singling out the Biden administration for vetoing a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council last week, the humanitarian leaders wrote Tuesday that "a significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss."
"Among leaders in Washington, there is constant talk about preparing for the 'day after.' But if this relentless bombardment and siege continues, there will be no 'day after' for Gaza. It will be too late," they warned. "To stop Gaza's apocalyptic free fall, the Biden administration must take tangible measures like it does in other conflicts to up the ante with all parties to the conflict and bordering countries."
The aid leaders' plea comes as the death toll from Israel's U.S.-backed bombing campaign continues to rise and the cascading impacts of the assault—including widespread hunger and the alarming spread of infectious diseases—intensified over the past several days.
"Bloody diarrhea, jaundice, acute hepatitis, and respiratory infections. These are just some of the diseases spreading in the Gaza Strip, where the World Health Organization (WHO) says the health system is 'on its knees and collapsing," CNNreported Tuesday.
The U.N. estimates that nearly 85% of Gaza's population has been displaced by Israeli bombing, which is currently concentrated in southern Gaza. Fewer than a dozen of the territory's 36 hospitals are functioning.
"The harrowing events unfolding before us are shaping a global narrative that if unchanged, will reveal a legacy of indifference in the face of unspeakable suffering, bias in the application of the laws of conflict, and impunity for actors that violate international humanitarian law," the aid leaders wrote Tuesday. "The U.S. government must act now—and fight for humanity."
'Major' Antitrust Win as Jury Deems Google App Store an Illegal Monopoly
"This decision will fundamentally reshape Google's monopoly," said one antitrust advocate.
Dec 12, 2023
A federal jury ruled Monday that Google's highly profitable Android app store is an unlawful monopoly, a landmark antitrust decision that one observer hailed as "a message that justice can prevail in the fight against Big Tech's outsized power over our lives."
The ruling stemmed from an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games, a video game maker that accused Google of using its dominant market position to crush competition and drive up fees for app developers.
The Google Play Store has become one of the tech giant's most profitable businesses, despite company executives' previous claims that the platform "would not be a profit center."
In a statement following Monday's decision, Epic Games said that "over the course of the trial we saw evidence that Google was willing to pay billions of dollars to stifle alternative app stores by paying developers to abandon their own store efforts and direct distribution plans, and offering highly lucrative agreements with device manufacturers in exchange for excluding competing app stores."
"These deals were meant to cement Google's dominance as the only app store in town—and it worked. More than 95% of apps are distributed through the Play Store on Android," the statement continued. "The evidence presented in this case demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones, including with promising legislation in progress right now with the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumer Bill in the U.K. and the Digital Markets Act in the E.U."
Lee Hepner, an attorney for the American Economic Liberties Project, toldThe Wall Street Journal that "it's a big deal that a jury is saying, 'Yes, Google has a monopoly and it has illegally maintained a monopoly."
"A jury was readily able to call a spade a spade," said Hepner.
"This is a major victory in the fight against one of Google's most profitable monopolies."
Monday's win for Epic Games caps off a yearslong legal battle that the company waged against Apple and Google, which is also currently facing a historic antitrust case brought by the U.S. Justice Department.
In 2020, as The Washington Postreported Monday, "Epic revolted against Apple and Google's payment-sharing systems for app developers by tweaking its popular Fortnite app so users could pay Epic directly."
"First Apple, then Google, booted Fortnite from their app stores for violating their rules," the Post noted. "Epic sued both companies, arguing the rules violated the Sherman Antitrust Act... Unlike Apple, Google allows people to download apps onto phones running its Android operating system without going through its official app store, but the company strikes deals with phone manufacturers to favor Google's official app store."
A federal appeals court earlier this year ruled against Epic Games in the Apple case, and Epic Games has asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.
In January, an Obama-appointed federal judge will determine the extent to which Google will have to alter its business in response to the jury decision.
Katherine Van Dyck, a senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, urged the judge to "craft a strong remedy to ensure that app markets are open, accessible, and competitive for honest businesses across the tech industry."
"This is a major victory in the fight against one of Google's most profitable monopolies," Van Dyck said of Monday's ruling. "A jury of 9 has found that Google's sweetheart deals, bribes, and monopoly profits are illegal."
"Epic's decision to forgo monetary damages and instead pursue injunctive relief," Van Dyck added, "all but ensure that this decision will fundamentally reshape Google's monopoly, which it has leveraged to exploit app developers and stifle innovation."
'Unconscionable': WHO Accuses Israel of Obstructing Ambulances
"Healthcare, including ambulances, are protected under international law," said the World Health Organization. "They must be respected and protected in all circumstances."
Dec 12, 2023
The WHO said December 9 was not the first time it was involved in an emergency operation that was held up by Israeli forces.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday accused Israeli forces of delaying an aid and ambulance convoy and abusing medical personnel as they tried to transfer critically wounded patients to a hospital in southern Gaza, resulting in at least one death.
In a detailed account of what it called a "high-risk mission" conducted on December 9, the WHO said that as the emergency convoy made its way to Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital to deliver medical supplies and pick up badly injured patients, it was inspected by Israeli forces at a checkpoint and crew members were forced to leave the vehicles.
Two members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), a humanitarian aid group that took part in the mission, were detained for more than an hour, the WHO said, noting that one staffer saw a PRCS worker "being made to kneel at gunpoint and then taken out of sight, where he was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped, and searched."
When the convoy was finally permitted to advance to Gaza City, one of the aid trucks and an ambulance were hit by bullets.
WHO staff described the scene at Al-Ahli Hospital—one of the few medical facilities still operating in the strip—as "utter chaos and a humanitarian disaster zone."
As the convoy made its way back south with wounded patients, the convoy was stopped again at the same checkpoint, delaying care for critically wounded Palestinians who were searched by armed Israeli soldiers.
"One of the same two PRCS staff temporarily detained earlier on the way in was taken for interrogation a second time," the WHO said Tuesday. "The mission made numerous attempts to coordinate his release, but eventually—after more than two and a half hours—had to make the difficult decision to leave the highly dangerous area and proceed, for the safety and well-being of the patients and humanitarian workers."
According to PRCS, one of the patients aboard the convoy died from untreated wounds during the delay.
"Obstructing ambulances and attacks on humanitarian and health workers are unconscionable."
"On 18 November, six people from the Ministry of Health and PRCS were detained during a WHO-led mission to move patients from Al-Shifa Hospital," the WHO said Tuesday. "Four people—three from the Ministry of Health and one PRCS staff—are still in detention, more than three weeks later. There is no information on their well-being or whereabouts. This is unacceptable."
"Obstructing ambulances and attacks on humanitarian and health workers are unconscionable," the U.N. agency added. "Healthcare, including ambulances, are protected under international law. They must be respected and protected in all circumstances."
U.N. experts have condemned Israel's "unrelenting war" on Gaza's healthcare system, which is struggling to stay afloat amid the Israeli military's ongoing bombing campaign and blockade. Israel has bombed and fired on ambulance convoys and medical facilities in Gaza, killing patients and healthcare workers.
The WHO's representative for Gaza and the West Bank, Richard Peeperkorn, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that fewer than a dozen hospitals are still operating in the besieged strip as the number of people wounded by Israeli airstrikes continues to climb. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that between the afternoons of December 10 and 11, at least 416 people were injured in Gaza and 208 were killed.
"In just 66 days, the health system has gone from 36 functional hospitals to 11 partially functional hospitals—one in the north and 10 in the south," Peeperkorn said via videolink from Gaza. "We cannot afford to lose any healthcare facilities or hospitals. We hope, we plea, that this will not happen."
Keep ReadingShow Less
