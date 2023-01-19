To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Lindsay Owens on Sen. Manchin’s Davos Debt Limit Comments: ‘Absolutely No Reason To Play Along’

Today, Groundwork Collaborative’s Executive DirectorLindsay Owens released the following statement in response to Sen. Joe Manchin’s comments at the Davos World Economic Forum. Yesterday, Sen. Manchin indicated his willingness to negotiate with Republicans over the debt limit, including making harmful cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

“It’s economically, fiscally, and morally irresponsible for the new House majority to be playing games with the debt limit and threatening an economic crisis – and there’s absolutely no reason for Sen. Manchin or anyone else to play along. We saw this movie in 2011 when politicians negotiated over the debt limit and ended up strangling the economy with years of devastating cuts for workers and families. We can’t let that happen again.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.