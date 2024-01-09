To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Fairplay
Contact:

David Monahan, Fairplay: david@fairplayforkids.org

Fairplay’s statement on Meta’s announced teen protections on Instagram and Facebook

Leading advocacy organization decries Meta failures, urges Congress to act

Today, Meta announced changes to give teens “more age-appropriate experiences” on Facebook and Instagram. The following statement can be attributed to Fairplay Executive Director Josh Golin:

“Today’s announcement by Meta is yet another desperate attempt to avoid regulation and an incredible slap in the face to parents who have lost their kids to online harms on Instagram. If the company is capable of hiding pro-suicide and eating disorder content, why have they waited until 2024 to announce these changes? The Federal Trade Commission and state AGs are doing their part to hold Meta accountable for their abuses of young people. Now it’s Congress’s turn: toss Meta’s press release in the recycling bin and pass the Kids Online Safety Act and COPPA 2.0.”

Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.

fairplayforkids.org
Press PageAction Page