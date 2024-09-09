CAIR Swing State Data Shows Muslim Voters Hold Diverse Preferences, Still Up for Grabs in 2024

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, ihooper@cair.com
The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released additional results from its August 25-27 presidential election survey of 1,155 American Muslim voters showing Muslim voter preferences varying somewhat based on sex, age, race, party affiliation and location, with Muslim voters favoring Dr. Jill Stein in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin while Vice President Kamala Harris leads among Muslim voters in Georgia and Pennsylvania and Donald Trump leads in Nevada.
Conducted in partnership with Molitical Consulting LLC, the additional survey results also show how Muslim voter preferences differ based on gender, race, party affiliation, age and likelihood of voting.
CLICK HERE: READ CAIR NEW SWING STATE ELECTION REPORT
Key Survey Findings:
“These new survey findings make it clear that American Muslim voters have the potential to determine the outcomes in several key battleground states and that they are still up for grabs in the 2024 election,” said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw. “Candidates running for office cannot afford to overlook the issues that matter most to Muslim Americans. Ignoring this community or taking their votes for granted could be a costly mistake, particularly in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, where elections are often won by narrow margins. It’s time for candidates at every level of government to invest more time and resources in understanding the concerns of Muslim voters.”
Methodology: Conducted in partnership with Molitical Consulting LLC, the survey was conducted through an SMS text message sent to a proprietary, randomized national list of 40,000 registered Muslim voters from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and military members serving overseas. The survey was conducted from Sunday, August 25, to Tuesday, August 27, and received 1,478 responses, 1,155 of which were verified and matched to the national voter file. This follow-up report delves into the preferences and trends among Muslim voters following Harris’s entry onto the Democratic ticket. The findings demonstrate significant demographic splits and offer key insights into how Muslim voters are shaping up ahead of the November election.
Why Muslim Votes Matter: As the 2024 national general election approaches, America’s estimated 2.5 million Muslim voters are positioned to once again play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape. With their significant presence in key swing states, Muslim voters have the potential to influence the outcomes of not only the presidential race but also numerous congressional, state, and local elections. This report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Muslim voters’ political inclinations and voting intentions in this pivotal election year.
Muslims.Vote: As the November election approaches, CAIR plans continue to provide updates on Muslim voter preferences and trends on Muslims.Vote, CAIR’s voter empowerment website.
NOTE: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, CAIR does not endorse or oppose candidates for office, and makes no claims as to the favorability of one candidate being elected over another.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations is America’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
"A healthy conscience can't simply ignore the mutilated bodies of tens of thousands of dead Palestinian children," said one human rights activist.
Warning: This story includes horrific images of death and destruction in Gaza, specifically photos of Palestinian children killed or wounded by Israeli attacks.
Israel's assault on Gaza has been described as the world's first live-streamed genocide, a testament to the abundance of haunting video and photographic evidence of the horrors inflicted on the Palestinian enclave over the past 11 months.
The images—of children with their limbs blown off by Israeli explosives, of despairing mothers holding their dead babies, of body after body unearthed from mass graves—are readily available, and at times seemingly unavoidable, for regular readers of major newspapers, users of social media platforms, and viewers of even corporate television outlets such as CNN.
It's safe to assume, then, that members of the United States Congress—a body that has helped arm and fund Israel's relentless war on Gaza—have seen many of the same photos and videos as much of the American public, a majority of which supports halting U.S. weapons sales to the Israeli government until the assault ends.
So why do so many U.S. lawmakers and political leaders—including President Joe Biden, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and Republican nominee Donald Trump—continue to back the war, despite readily available visual proof of the immense suffering it has caused?
"It's televised on your phone, your computer screen, your social media," scholar and human rights activist Omar Suleiman wrote for Middle East Eye on Monday. "A healthy conscience can't simply ignore the mutilated bodies of tens of thousands of dead Palestinian children."
"The Gaza genocide is an American one," Suleiman added, "and it is high time Americans came to terms with their government’s complicity in the type of war crimes they so often associate with historical hegemonic rivals."
Lara Al-Moubayed, a 1-year-old Palestinian baby killed in an Israeli bombardment, was brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on September 8, 2024. (Photo: Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This story features photographs taken in Gaza over roughly the past week, focusing specifically on the harms children and their loved ones are facing due to a military campaign that has no end in sight as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obstructs cease-fire talks.
According to the United Nations, most of those killed by Israel's 11-month assault on the Gaza Strip have been women and children—though no one has been spared.
In addition to the Israeli assault's catastrophic physical toll, the war has inflicted what one Gaza mother called "complete psychological destruction" on the enclave's children, an impact that will reverberate for generations.
Faced with evidence of large-scale Israeli atrocities, Republican lawmakers have opted to take explicitly genocidal postures while attempting to excuse Israeli war crimes by pointing to the appalling Hamas-led attack of October 7, which killed over 1,100 people.
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) told voters during a March event that the U.S. "shouldn't be spending a dime on humanitarian aid" for Gaza and that "it should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima."
Asked by CodePink's Medea Benjamin in January whether he has "seen the pictures of all the babies being killed" in Gaza, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) responded, "These are not innocent Palestinian civilians."
[Warning: The following contains graphic images]
Others, such as Biden and Harris, have paid lip service to the suffering of ordinary Gazans while refusing to support an arms embargo against Israel, a policy shift that advocates say is needed to pressure Israel's intransigent prime minister to accept a cease-fire and hostage-release deal.
"What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating," Harris said in March, prior to becoming the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee.
During her address last month accepting the Democratic nomination, Harris used the passive voice to decry "what has happened in Gaza," saying "the scale of suffering is heartbreaking" as if it were caused by a natural disaster and not deliberate policy decisions by Israel and its chief ally and weapons supplier, the United States.
A view of the devastation at a mosque following Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on September 8, 2024. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Not every U.S. lawmaker has ignored, brushed aside, or attempted to justify Israel's atrocities in Gaza.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the lone Palestinian American in Congress, implored her colleagues during an April speech to support a permanent cease-fire, pointing to "images of children in Gaza celebrating Eid on top of rubble of their homes, the schools, and masjids that no longer stand."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to the Senate floor in June with photos of Palestinian children starving to death under Israel's siege, which has sparked famine conditions throughout the enclave.
"What kind of permanent damage will occur to virtually every one of these children?" Sanders asked.
"We deserve a future that protects our families and our planet, not one that fuels further destruction," one frontline advocate said.
A coalition of more than 250 climate, environmental, and frontline community organizations on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to reject all requests for approval to export liquefied natural gas to non-fair trade agreement countries.
The demand came in the form of a letter following a recent ruling by Trump-appointed District Judge James D. Cain Jr. to lift a pause that Biden's Department of Energy had placed on new LNG export approvals while it updates the criteria it uses to determine whether these exports are in the public interest. It also comes a week after the DOE signed off on the export of LNG from an offshore New Fortress Energy plant near Altamira, Mexico.
"After the hottest summer on record, on track to be the hottest year, it's clear that expanding climate-heating gas exports is not in the public interest," Lauren Parker, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, said in a statement. "There's no reason on Earth to approve more LNG exports that lock in decades of damage to the climate, human communities, and imperiled species like Rice's whales. The Department of Energy must reject every single one."
"With climate-induced disasters becoming a regular part of our lives, it's hard to understand how anyone can prioritize fossil gas exports over our health and safety."
The Center for Biological Diversity is one of the many signatories of Monday's letter, backed by dozens of large national groups as well as scores of smaller, more local organizations. Other groups include Earthworks, Food and Water Watch, Oil Change International, the Sunrise Movement, Public Citizen, several branches of 350.org and Extinction Rebellion, Port Arthur Community Action Network, and the Vessel Project of Louisiana.
In the letter, the groups applauded the administration for instituting the pause on approvals in the first place and for acknowledging that the data it used to determine whether exports were in the public interest was "outdated and insufficient."
Since the court ruling leaves the department without a deadline for updating its data, the groups urged the DOE "to continue seeking the best available information on the impact of LNG exports on the public, the environment, and economy."
"When the department completes its analyses, the weight of evidence will make it clear that new LNG exports are not in the public interest and that all pending applications to export LNG must be rejected," the groups wrote.
With the world "on the verge" of exceeding the 1.5°C limit enshrined in the 2015 Paris agreement, the coalition warned against new infrastructure and export policies that will only exacerbate the global emissions crisis at a critical moment in history.
"The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global greenhouse gas emissions must peak in the next year, and then steeply decline, for our planet to have the best chance of avoiding this fate," the letter reads. "The only way world leaders can avoid this moral and political failure is to work together to end fossil fuel production."
This goal has been hampered by the record rise in U.S. gas production facilitated by the fracking boom. Whereas global gas production had been predicted to be on the wane, it is now expanding instead. At the same time, new research has shown that, due to methane leaks, gas is not a "bridge fuel" to cleaner energy but in fact just as detrimental to the climate as coal.
Another major concern raised by LNG opponents is the local pollution generated by export facilities. Many of these new facilities are located in, under construction in, or slated for the Gulf South, which is already overburdened by toxic emissions from oil, gas, and petrochemical production.
"As a mom living in a community surrounded by industry, I feel the weight of every decision made about our environment," Vessel Project founder and director Roishetta Ozane said in a statement. "With climate-induced disasters becoming a regular part of our lives, it's hard to understand how anyone can prioritize fossil gas exports over our health and safety. The Department of Energy has the power to reject these LNG export permits, and it's crucial they do so. We deserve a future that protects our families and our planet, not one that fuels further destruction."
The letter suggests the broad environmental movement, both at the local level and nationally, is united behind the demand to halt the LNG buildout as the groups applauded Biden's efforts to curb exports thus far but also asked him to go further.
"We initially urged you to pause approvals of LNG exports," they wrote to Biden and Granholm, "we fiercely celebrated and defended your decision to do so in January, and now we write to let you know we continue to stand behind you as we insist that you take the next step of stopping new LNG exports."
"The Convention on Cluster Munitions provides a vital framework for ending the immediate and long-term harm and suffering caused by these abhorrent weapons," said one of the treaty's architects.
The overwhelming majority of cluster bomb casualties last year were civilians, with children making up nearly half of those killed or maimed by remnants of the internationally banned munitions, a report published Monday revealed.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) published its annual Cluster Munition Monitor report, which "details the policy and practice of all countries with respect to the international treaty that prohibits cluster munitions and requires destruction of stockpiles, clearance of areas contaminated by cluster munition remnants, and victim assistance."
That treaty, the landmark Convention on Cluster Munitions, has been ratified by 112 nations. However, numerous countries that are not parties to the agreement—including Myanmar, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, and the United States—continued to use or sell cluster bombs.
"Cluster munitions can be fired from the ground by artillery, rockets, missiles, or mortars, or dropped by aircraft," HRW explained. "They typically open in the air, dispersing multiple submunitions or bomblets over a wide area. Many submunitions fail to explode on initial impact, leaving unexploded duds that can indiscriminately injure and kill like landmines for years, until they are found and destroyed."
The results have been devastating. According to the report, 93% of cluster munition casualties reported by the monitor last year were civilians, while children made up 47% of those killed or wounded by cluster bomb remnants. Children are particularly vulnerable to unexploded cluster bomblets, which are often mistaken for toys.
According to the report, the following countries suffered more than 1,000 cluster bomb casualties in 2023: Laos (7,810), Syria (4,445), Iraq (3,201), Vietnam (2,135), and Ukraine (1,213).
HRW noted that "Russia has used stocks of old cluster munitions and newly developed models in Ukraine since 2022" and that "between July 2023 and April 2024, U.S. President Joe Biden approved five transfers to Ukraine of U.S. cluster munitions delivered by 155mm artillery projectiles and by ballistic missiles."
Meanwhile, unexploded cluster munitions dropped by the United States during the Vietnam War are still killing and maiming people, mostly children. In Laos, where the U.S. dropped more bombs than all sides in World War II combined, as many as 270 million cluster munitions were sprinkled over the country. Unexploded bomblets have killed an estimated 20,000 Laotians since the end of the war. It is believed that less than 1% of unexploded cluster munitions have been cleared in Laos.
The report highlighted some promising developments:
In December 2023, the convention reached a major milestone when Peru completed the destruction of its stockpiled cluster munitions, as it was the last state party with declared stocks to complete this obligation. Bulgaria, Slovakia, and South Africa announced the completion of the destruction of their respective cluster munition stocks in September 2023. These developments mean that member countries have collectively now destroyed 100% of their declared cluster munition stocks, destroying 1.49 million cluster munitions and 179 million submunitions.
However, there were also setbacks, such as legislation in Lithuania approving the Baltic nation's withdrawal from the cluster bomb treaty.
"Lithuania's ill-considered move to leave the Convention on Cluster Munitions stains its otherwise excellent reputation on humanitarian disarmament and ignores the risks of civilian harm," said HRW deputy crisis, conflict, and arms director Mary Wareham, who edited the new report. "It's not too late for Lithuania to heed calls to stop its planned withdrawal."
Speaking more broadly of the new report, Wareham—a joint recipient of the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize for her work with the International Campaign to Ban Landmines—said that "the Convention on Cluster Munitions provides a vital framework for ending the immediate and long-term harm and suffering caused by these abhorrent weapons."
"All countries should join and adhere to the convention if they are serious about protecting civilians from these weapons in the face of rising conflict," Wareham added.