Big Oil Companies Prove their Climate Pledges Were Lies

Support Common Dreams Today
Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Mike Meno,
mike@climateintegrity.org
After Announcing Record 2022 Profits, Exxon, Shell, and BP All Backed Away from Previously Touted Pledges to Reduce Carbon Pollution
After major oil and gas corporations raked in all-time record profits in 2022, three of the world’s biggest climate polluters — ExxonMobil, BP, and Shell — announced that they are scaling back plans to reduce their carbon pollution.
BP announced it was scaling back clean energy targets, Shell is cutting investments in renewables, and Exxon slashed funding for its heavily publicized algae biofuels work.
Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, released the following statement:
“Once again, these megapolluters are making clear that they are the problem and will never be part of climate solutions. Big Oil companies’ much-touted climate pledges were never serious commitments — they were lies intended to provide PR cover for how these companies are driving us toward climate catastrophe. Instead of using their record profits to speed the clean energy transition, Big Oil is doing the opposite, doubling down on business plans that will continue to fuel the climate crisis. It’s more important than ever that public officials take action to hold them accountable.”
The Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) helps cities and states across the country hold corporate polluters accountable for the massive impacts of climate change.(919) 307-6637
As one advocate put it, "People had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive."
Hunger is expected to soar across the United States next month when more than 30 million people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program see their food benefits slashed significantly.
"This hunger cliff is coming to the vast majority of states, and people will on average lose about $82 of SNAP benefits a month," Ellen Vollinger, director for SNAP at the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), toldCBS News on Friday. "That is a stunning number."
As the outlet reported: "That means a family of four could see their monthly benefit cut by about $328 a month. The worst-hit could be elderly Americans who receive the minimum monthly benefit, Vollinger said. They could see their SNAP payments tumble from $281 to as little as $23 per month."
Since a federal public health emergency was first declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, so-called emergency allotments have boosted food benefits nationwide.
Republican lawmakers in 18 states chose to eliminate their emergency allotments early. Many tried to justify the move by pointing to the recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic crisis, but research shows that demand at food banks has surged in states that spurned extra federal aid.
The remaining 32 states that have continued to provide enhanced food benefits will be forced to eliminate their emergency allotments in March because funding was cut in the 2023 omnibus spending package enacted in December.
States facing imminent reductions in food benefits include California and Texas, which have the most SNAP beneficiaries with 5.1 million and 3.6 million recipients, respectively. Meanwhile, New Mexico is home to the highest number of SNAP beneficiaries per capita, with more than 3 in 10 households currently receiving augmented food benefits.
As Insiderreported Friday, state officials are now "scrambling to get the word out to residents that their benefits are being dramatically reduced."
Gina Plata-Nino, deputy director for SNAP at FRAC, told the outlet that "the last thing you want is grandma Sue showing up to the grocery store all of a sudden like, 'Where's my money? This is what I had budgeted."
"That's the hunger cliff that we're facing—that people had this budget, things haven't gotten better, and now you're going to a grocery store where things are more expensive," said Plata-Nino.
"You're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people."
While the U.S. economy is on stronger footing than it was in March 2020, households are now grappling with higher prices—especially for essentials like milk and eggs—due to unchecked corporate profiteering.
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries cost about 10% more at the end of last year than they did 12 months earlier. The price of a gallon of whole milk climbed from $3.74 in December 2021 to $4.21 in December 2022, for instance, while the price of a dozen large Grade A eggs increased from $1.79 to $4.25 over the same time period.
Given the context in which looming SNAP cuts are set to unfold, "you're going to see, as the months go along, more families being hungry, more people visiting food banks, and just seeing the terrible effects that this had on all of these people," Plata-Nino predicted.
Millions of households nationwide continue to struggle with food insecurity. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 41.2 million people were enrolled in SNAP in fiscal year 2022, a 15% increase over fiscal year 2019, when roughly 35.7 million received food benefits.
"It may seem like an oddity that SNAP enrollment has increased given that the nation's unemployment rate is at its lowest since 1969, but many workers still can't find full-time work or line up enough hours to pay the bills," CBS News noted, citing Vollinger. "Most working-age people who receive food stamps are employed, research has found."
Vollinger told the outlet that people are often unaware that "so many SNAP households are employed, but often employed at low-wage levels—they aren't in jobs that are family-sustaining so they still qualify for SNAP."
As Insider reported: "Some states are stepping in to try and fill the gap left by the end of beefed-up SNAP benefits: New Jersey increased the minimum benefit that residents can receive, and Massachusetts is moving to try and keep payments higher for three months, albeit at 40% of what recipients get now."
In other states that are simply sharing advice about how to cope with the pending cuts, such as stocking up on nonperishable items while food benefits remain higher, people are expressing anger.
"We are reducing your food stamps and we know you will have a hard time surviving so here are some tips," one SNAP beneficiary in Colorado tweeted sardonically. "Don't say we didn't ever do nothing for you."
In less than three weeks, bolstered SNAP benefits "will go the way of enhanced unemployment benefits, free school lunches, and the child tax credit," Insider noted. "All provided a safety net and helped keep hunger at bay for many, but there is little legislative appetite to renew them."
Other pandemic-era welfare state expansions—including increased Medicaid coverage and the free provision of Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments—are set to end abruptly on May 11. That's when the federal public health emergency, which the Biden administration has refused to extend further, is slated to expire.
The Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper sprinkled its coverage of an intensifying fight over Medicare with ads purchased by an organization that promotes private Medicare Advantage plans.
The Friday morning edition of The Washington Post's Health 202 newsletter featured coverage of the intensifying back-and-forth between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans over Medicare, with each side accusing the other of wanting to cut the program.
But the newspaper's ostensibly neutral, both-sides coverage of the high-stakes healthcare fight was interspersed with ads purchased by the Coalition for Medicare Choices, an innocuously named organization that serves as a front group for the private insurance industry's powerful lobbying group, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).
The Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, states in the email version of its newsletter that the Friday coverage was "presented by" the Coalition for Medicare Choices, which bills itself as a "national grassroots organization" while acknowledging—in small font at the bottom of its website—that it's "powered by AHIP."
The large banner ads positioned at the top and in the sidebar of the Post's newsletter feature seniors accompanied by text that reads, "Don't Cut Our Care!"
The sidebar ad makes clear that the Coalition for Medicare Choices is concerned not about traditional Medicare, but about the finances of Medicare Advantage—a privately run program funded by the federal government.
The supposed "cut" highlighted by the ads refers to the Biden administration's 2024 payment plan for Medicare Advantage.
Insurance industry groups and their Republican allies in Congress claim that the payment proposal outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would result in a $3 billion cut to Medicare Advantage plans—a small fraction of large Medicare Advantage providers' annual revenues.
The Biden administration says the insurance industry and the GOP are "cherry-picking" numbers and insists the CMS plan would entail a limited increase, not a cut, in payments to Medicare Advantage plans, which are notorious for overbilling the federal government and denying patients necessary care. The federal government expects to pay more than $6 trillion to Medicare Advantage issuers over the next eight years.
CMS has also proposed a rule that would allow the federal government to claw back Medicare Advantage payments that were distributed improperly as a result of industry overbilling—a crackdown that the U.S. public overwhelmingly supports.
Republicans, who often conflate traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, have falsely described the new CMS rule as a Medicare Advantage cut.
"So-called 'Medicare Advantage' plans are not Medicare," Linda Benesch, communications director for the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, told Common Dreams on Friday. "They are private plans run by corporations for the purpose of extracting as much money out of Medicare beneficiaries and the government as possible."
"Republicans, desperate to deflect from their own plans to cut Medicare, are claiming that limiting the annual increase in payments to these private plans is 'cutting Medicare,'" Benesch added. "Nothing could be further from the truth. By limiting the payments, the Biden administration is defending Medicare by slightly leveling the playing field between for-profit plans and actual Medicare. This is only a small first step. The Biden administration should do far more to regulate for-profit plans and protect Medicare beneficiaries."
Diane Archer, the president of Just Care USA and a senior adviser on Medicare at Social Security Works, added in a statement to Common Dreams that "to strengthen benefits and rein in costs for everyone with Medicare, President Biden and Kevin McCarthy should agree to end the tens of billions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans."
"The public strongly opposes this massive government waste and Medicare Advantage profiteering, as should policymakers on both sides of the aisle," Archer
"So-called 'Medicare Advantage' plans are not Medicare. They are private plans run by corporations for the purpose of extracting as much money out of Medicare beneficiaries and the government as possible."
It's hardly unusual for corporate media outlets in the U.S. to publish newsletters sponsored by business groups with a vested interest in the topic being covered, whether it's Medicare, drug prices, or Big Tech.
In October, the new media outlet Semaforsparked widespread derision and outrage by launching a climate newsletter sponsored by the oil giant Chevron, one of the world's biggest climate villains.
As The Levernoted in a 2021 look at the corporate-sponsored content of Punchbowl News and other publications, "These kinds of editorial choices are being made so frequently, they aren't even conscious decisions anymore—they are media culture."
"While it's not accurate to say there is an explicit newsroom quid pro quo in such editorial focus," the outlet continued, "it's also ridiculous to presume that all that cash from corporate sponsors has no influence at all."
The Coalition for Medicare Choices has been making use of the corporate media's embrace of sponsored content for years, placing its defenses of the fraud-riddled Medicare Advantage program and fearmongering about looming cuts in prominent outlets such as Politico.
In addition to touting the supposed benefits of Medicare Advantage, the insurance lobbying group that controls the coalition has lobbied aggressively against efforts to include hearing, dental, and vision coverage in traditional Medicare.
As The American Prospect's Robert Kuttner wrote in a column last week, "Medicare Advantage plans are popular and they are rapidly crowding out public Medicare" because they provide coverage that traditional Medicare doesn't, including hearing, dental, and vision.
Roughly half of the Medicare population was enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan last year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
"Despite the extra coverage ostensibly provided, studies have found that Medicare Advantage plans are more profitable than most other health insurance industry products, because of the opportunities they provide to game the system," Kuttner noted. "And that suggests that there is a much larger problem here that won’t be solved by a cat-and-mouse game of more aggressive audits—creeping privatization."
"Partial privatization insidiously leads to more privatization, leaving government to pay the added expense," he added. "Despite the promises of greater efficiency, it doesn't save costs but adds costs, as more money goes to industry middlemen and government has to spend more on monitoring... Medicare for All doesn't work if it includes privatized Medicare Advantage. Best to keep public programs public."
If the agreement is ratified by union members, said one supporter, "this strike will have helped publishing in general and not just this team."
The HarperCollins Publishers union announced late Thursday that its work stoppage that began in November has successfully pressured the company into reaching a tentative agreement including pay raises.
The tentative deal reportedly includes one-time $1,500 bonuses for all union members and increased minimum starting salaries, which are currently $45,000 per year.
The union went on strike on November 10, pledging to continue the walkout for "as long as it takes" to secure a contract with fair pay and benefits. The roughly 250 workers represented by the Association of HarperCollins Employees—which is affiliated with Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers union—worked without a contract for seven months last year before negotiations fell apart.
\u201cYESSSSSSSSSSS THEY HELD THE LINE AND WON\u201d— Maureen Johnson $7.99 (@Maureen Johnson $7.99) 1675994095
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator, New York residents need to earn a minimum of $53,000 in order to pay for living expenses in the city. The union had demanded that minimum starting salaries be raised to $50,000.
"We all hope for a quick resolution, but it wholly depends on what the company is willing to put on the table."
The HarperCollins union—the only collective bargaining unit at a major U.S. book publisher—had also called for better paid family leave benefits and greater efforts by management to diversify the company's workforce.
The union includes employees in the publisher's editorial, publicity, sales, marketing, legal, and design departments.
Author and NPR podcast host Linda Holmes noted that if the union members vote to ratify the agreement, the strike "will have helped publishing in general and not just this team."
\u201cAssuming this holds and helps, this strike will have helped publishing in general and not just this team, which makes it an even more impressive act. As an author not even at HC, I\u2019m just thrilled and indebted and delighted.\u201d— Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com) 1676031939
Numerous HarperCollins authors have demonstrated solidarity with the workers since they walked out on November 10, with many saying they would withhold submissions to the publisher until a fair contract was agreed upon.
On social media, the union emphasized on Thursday that "the strike isn't over yet" as representatives enter mediation with the company.
"We all hope for a quick resolution, but it wholly depends on what the company is willing to put on the table," said the union. "We in the union aren't willing to throw away months of sacrifice on the line for an unfair contract—we're in it for as long as it takes."
If the deal is approved by members, the contract will remain in place through 2025.