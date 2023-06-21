Alito Took Lavish Fishing Vacation With Conservative Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Leonard Leo helped organize luxury trip, had relationships with all attendees
Today, new reporting revealed that Justice Samuel Alito took a luxury fishing trip organized by conservative kingpin Leonard Leo and attended by Paul Singer, a conservative billionaire who later had cases before the Supreme Court. Alito failed to report the lavish trip on his annual financial disclosures, appearing to violate a federal law requiring justices to disclose most gifts.
"As the Supreme Court corruption crisis grows with yet another apparent violation of the Court’s bare minimum ethics code, it’s no surprise that Leonard Leo is right in the middle. He’s the corrupting influence responsible for the rot. As long as Chief Justice Roberts continues to dodge responsibility by refusing to take action, public trust in our Court will continue to plummet. We need reform now.” —Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig.
ProPublica highlights:
“Experts said they could not identify an instance of a justice ruling on a case after receiving an expensive gift paid for by one of the parties.
“If you were good friends, what were you doing ruling on his case?” said Charles Geyh, an Indiana University law professor and leading expert on recusals. “And if you weren’t good friends, what were you doing accepting this?” referring to the flight on the private jet.”
“ProPublica’s investigation sheds new light on how luxury travel has given prominent political donors — including one who has had cases before the Supreme Court — intimate access to the most powerful judges in the country.”
“Leonard Leo, the longtime leader of the conservative Federalist Society, attended and helped organize the Alaska fishing vacation. Leo invited Singer to join, according to a person familiar with the trip, and asked Singer if he and Alito could fly on the billionaire’s jet. Leo had recently played an important role in the justice’s confirmation to the court. Singer and the lodge owner were both major donors to Leo’s political groups.”
“The only clear thread connecting the prominent guests on the trip is that they all had a relationship with Leo. Leo is now a giant in judicial politics who helped handpick Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees and recently received a $1.6 billion donation to further his political interests. Leo’s network of political groups was in its early days, however, when he traveled with Alito to Alaska. It had run an advertising campaign supporting Alito in his confirmation fight, and Leo was reportedly part of the team that prepared Alito for his Senate hearings.
Singer and Arkley, the businessmen who provided the trip to the justice, were both significant donors to Leo’s groups at the time, according to public records and reporting by The Daily Beast. Arkley also sometimes provided Leo with one of his private planes to travel to business meetings, according to a former pilot of Arkley’s.”
Accountable.US recently published a report revealing Leonard Leo’s personal and financial ties to major upcoming Supreme Court decisions. Best known for stacking the courts with far-right extremist judges, Leo is now involved in at least five high-stakes cases with the potential to reshape American society.
Accountable.US has repeatedly calledforaction in the aftermath of the unprecedented ethics issues undermining the integrity of our nation’s highest court.
"Without congressional action, the childcare crisis will become a catastrophe," a new report warns.
Congress has 100 days to prevent more than 3 million kids from losing access to childcare and more than 230,000 childcare workers from losing their jobs, according to a report published Wednesday by The Century Foundation.
In what they describe as "the first-ever economic analysis of the looming childcare cliff," TCF researchers project what is likely to happen if federal lawmakers fail to renew pandemic-era aid that is set to expire on September 30.
The consequences of inaction would be devastating and far-reaching, as the report explains:
"Our findings underscore the urgent need for immediate funding and long-term comprehensive solutions at the federal level that offer safe, nurturing, and affordable childcare options to every family," says the report.
A strong majority of people in the U.S. "are concerned about the looming childcare cliff and overwhelmingly prefer candidates for office who champion policies to expand quality, affordable childcare," the report notes, citing a public opinion poll conducted this month by Morning Consult on behalf of TCF. According to the survey data released Tuesday:
"The families who were able to afford childcare, providers who were able to keep their doors open, and businesses who held onto staff will all tell you: Investing in childcare works for families, communities, and our economy," Julie Kashen, director of Women's Economic Justice at TCF, said in a statement.
"As our report makes clear, without congressional action we are headed toward a funding cliff that will leave parents paying more or losing access to childcare altogether, as childcare providers are forced to raise rates, cut staff, and close their doors," said Kashen. "We need immediate action from Congress to avoid this cliff and we need to put in place long-term solutions to finally fix childcare for our nation's families."
Congress allocated $52.5 billion in emergency funds to prop up the nation's privatized, market-based childcare sector during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. A pair of bipartisan relief measures enacted in 2020 provided states with $13.5 billion in Child Care and Development Block Grants (CCDBG). The American Rescue Plan, passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, disbursed an additional $39 billion, with $15 billion in CCDBG and $24 billion in Child Care Stabilization Grants.
"Congress must take action to tackle the childcare crisis now."
Of that money, $37.5 billion is set to run dry on September 30. Meanwhile, the $15 billion in CCDBG from the American Rescue Plan is set to expire one year later, on September 30, 2024.
"When Senate Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, we kept 220,000 providers' doors open and saved childcare slots for nearly 10 million kids across our country," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.). "But with much of the funding we provided expiring this fall, it's more important than ever that we take comprehensive action to prevent the childcare crisis from going from bad to worse."
"The coming cliff could force providers to lay off staff or shut down, force parents to leave work when they lose their childcare, and take a wrecking ball to our economic recovery—unless we take action," Murray said. "The childcare industry holds up every other sector of our economy—so we can't afford to kick this can down the road, leaving families and our economy in the lurch. Congress must take action to tackle the childcare crisis now."
Last month, Murray joined Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in warning that a failure by Congress to reauthorize the expiring funds would push the nation's already lagging childcare system "closer to the brink of collapse."
\u201c$37 billion in child care grants is set to expire, further hurting an already strained sector and struggling working families.\u00a0\n\nCongress should want to prevent a worsening child care crisis.\nhttps://t.co/3O2hKe5dNL\u201d— CEPR (@CEPR) 1687267829
Murray also recently reintroduced the Child Care for Working Families Act, which would stabilize the childcare sector, increase access to high-quality options, and ensure that all of the poorly paid workers who take care of the nation's kids finally receive a living wage. If enacted, "the typical family in America will pay no more than $10 a day for childcare—with many families paying nothing at all—and no eligible family will pay more than 7% of their income on childcare," according to the senator's office.
Last week, Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reintroduced the Building Child Care for a Better Future Act, another proposal to create "a stronger, more robust, and more equitable childcare system."
As Kashen and three colleagues from the Center for Economic and Policy Research detailed in a 2022 report, the childcare and universal pre-kindergarten policies that passed the Democratic-led House in late 2021 as part of the Build Back Better Act would generate more than $130 billion in economic benefits nationwide, all while reducing entrenched inequalities.
By the time Congress approved the watered-down Inflation Reduction Act last August, those and many other transformative provisions had been stripped from the legislation at the behest of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other right-wing Democrats.
Nevertheless, the impending funding shortfall is still entirely preventable. As TCF's new report makes clear, "Without congressional action, the childcare crisis will become a catastrophe."
"Defense contractors have been exploiting loopholes in the law and raking in massive profits by price gouging the Pentagon and American taxpayers," said the senator.
A month after sending letters to the U.S. Department of Defense and military contractors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday partnered with a pair of colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation intended to stop price gouging at the Pentagon such as "$71 for a pin that should have cost less than a nickel and $80 for a drain pipe segment that should have cost $1.41."
Warren (D-Mass.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, and Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee on Readiness, first unveiled the Stop Price Gouging the Military Act last year. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined with them to reintroduce the bill.
"Defense contractors have been exploiting loopholes in the law and raking in massive profits by price gouging the Pentagon and American taxpayers," Warren said Wednesday. "My bipartisan bill with Sen. Braun and Rep. Garamendi would close these loopholes and ensure that DOD has the necessary tools to prevent these abuses."
In additon to addressing issues with existing law and ensuring DOD has the "information necessary to prevent future rip-offs," the bill aims to financially incentivize contractors to improve performance, a fact sheet from Warren's office explains.
As the document details, the legislation would reduce advanced payments for companies to 50% but allow them to receive up to 95%, rewarding them for:
"Defense contractors are taking advantage of the DOD and American taxpayers by charging more and delivering less," declared Braun, adding that the bill "will inject transparency and accountability into the process."
After an explosive "60 Minutes" investigation last month showed how private corporations are overcharging the Defense Department, Braun and Warren along with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to the Pentagon urging a probe into contractor price gouging. That same day, Warren and Garamendi sent letters to the DOD, Boeing, and TransDigm about companies' refusal to provide pricing data.
"As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I know how much we pay for parts to keep military equipment ready," Garamendi said Wednesday. "We know that taxpayers and service members are routinely overcharged by defense contractors due to loopholes in current regulations. We cannot allow taxpayer money to be wasted to inflate the bottom lines of giant defense contractors. Our service members need the tools to properly negotiate prices. This is just common sense."
The bill's reintroduction comes as U.S. weapons contractors celebrate the debt ceiling deal recently negotiated by the congressional Republicans and President Joe Biden, which proposes a military budget increase while capping other discretionary federal spending. As Common Dreamsreported earlier this month, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said during a conference that the resulting legislation is "as good an outcome as our industry or our company could ask for at this point."
Notably, Biden was already requesting a $886 billion military budget for fiscal year 2024, a $28 billion increase over current levels. Writing about the debt limit agreement for OtherWords last week, economic analyst Sam Pizzigati pointed out that "defense contractors will pocket about half of that," which will in turn line the pockets of their top executives.
"In 2021, the most recent year with complete stats, the nation's top five weapons makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman–grabbed over $116 billion in Pentagon contracts and paid their top executives $287 million," he noted, citing Pentagon-watcher William Hartung.
As Pizzigati put it, "Does anyone have a sweeter deal than military contractor CEOs?"
"Hundreds of refugees just died on a boat that collapsed in the Mediterranean," said one journalist, "and that situation has already stopped being news on most major platforms."
As a growing international team of rescue workers held out hope that the crew and passengers of a missing submersible vessel may be signaling that they're still alive on Wednesday, human rights advocates were among those who couldn't help but notice the juxtaposition between the rescue efforts and those that were carried out last week to save hundreds of migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean when their overloaded boat capsized.
The Titan, a vessel owned by the deep sea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions in Washington State, lost contact with the ship that deployed it less than two hours after embarking on what should have been a two-and-a-half-hour journey to the Titanic in the north Atlantic Ocean. The submersible, which is 22 feet long and nine feet tall, was piloted by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and carried four tourists who paid $250,000 each to travel to the shipwreck.
The story of OceanGate, its history of dismissing safety concerns about its voyages on what one reporter called a "jerry-rigged" vessel, and the feared fate of the passengers—who include a maritime expert, an explorer and aviation executive, and a businessman traveling with his 19-year-old son—has captivated many since the submersible went missing, with The New York Times providing live coverage of the rescue mission.
The submersible was estimated to have enough oxygen to last the crew and passengers until Thursday if they are still alive. As The New Republic reported Tuesday, a former OceanGate employee raised concerns about the Titan's ability to safely travel to the Titanic, which lies nearly 13,000 feet below the ocean's surface. A vessel traveling to the wreckage would face crushing pressure changes, which submersible pilot David Lochridge told the company could cause "large tears" in the carbon fiber vessel. Lochridge was fired after voicing the concerns, and Rush has openly derided deep sea diving safety regulations.
But as four Canadian Coast Guard ships and other rescue vessels were deployed Wednesday to join surveillance aircraft and remote-operated vehicles that have been searching an area the size of Massachusetts following the detection of "banging sounds" underwater, human rights advocate Kenneth Roth was among those who contrasted the massive search operation with the "pathetic" response to an imminent shipwreck last Wednesday that left more than 500 migrants missing and presumed drowned.
\u201cAm the only one struck by the enormous difference between the massive effort to save five people in the Titanic submersible and the Greek Coast Guard's pathetic effort to save hundreds of migrants from their obviously precarious boat just before it sank? https://t.co/YEBwI8GrFP\u201d— Kenneth Roth (@Kenneth Roth) 1687337256
The Greek Coast Guard said this week that "smugglers" in control of the overcrowded fishing boat, which was headed for Italy, rejected offers of help before the boat sank in front of authorities, and officials in Greece have noted that no "SOS" signal had been sent from the ship.
But experts say the Coast Guard violated a 2014 European Union law which requires governments to help ships when there is "the existence of a request for assistance, although such a request shall not be the sole factor for determining the existence of a distress situation."
"If the Greek Coast Guard recognized the boat as in distress, and this is an objective assessment, they should have tried to rescue them no matter what," Markella Io Papadouli, a lawyer at the Advice on Individual Rights in Europe Center, told The New York Times on Monday.
Those running the ship were reportedly intent on reaching Italy, but the boat's captain reported to the Hellenic Search and Rescue Center that overcrowding was causing it to rock "dangerously."
"You have an obligation to rescue," said Papadouli. "Negotiating with the smugglers is like negotiation with plane hijackers."
Critics also noted that the passengers who could afford a spot on the Titan and embarked on the trip despite OceanGate's acknowledgment on waiver forms that tourists could be "permanently disabled or killed" have also received outsized media attention in recent days compared to the hundreds of refugees who perished in the second-deadliest migrant shipwreck on record.
"The submersible's disappearance has arguably been the biggest news story of the last 24 hours. That's understandable in some ways," wrote Alex Shephard at The New Republic on Tuesday, "There is both the possibility of an improbably happy ending or of unspeakable tragedy—another element of a compelling news story."
But Shephard argued the migrant ship disaster should also have been treated as "a huge news story, one that hits at both Europe's ongoing refugee crisis and the callousness with which many European nations treat migrants who are desperately trying to reach their shores. Yet it has received scant attention in the American media—and the missing submersible story has dwarfed what coverage there has been."
Laleh Khalili, a professor of international politics at Queen Mary University of London, called the gap in attention paid to the two catastrophes "unspeakable."
\u201cI feel sad for the 19yo whose father's hubris landed him here, but a libertarian billionaire ethos of "we are above all laws, including physics" took the Titan down. And the unequal treatment of this and the migrant boat catastrophe is unspeakable. https://t.co/17ax5uySXv\u201d— Laleh Khalili (@Laleh Khalili) 1687296111
"I want everyone in this submersible to be rescued and found alive because despite the sheer incredulity of this situation, they're human," said Kristina Drye, a communications analyst at USAID. "But hundreds of refugees just died on a boat that collapsed in the Mediterranean, and that situation has already stopped being news on most major platforms."
The 19-year-old passenger's "dad put him on this boat so they could feel something thrilling, something associated with invincibility," she added. "I don't think it ever crossed their mind that they would feel fear. And yet there are hundreds of kids, crossing dozens of borders, whose parents send them knowing they will only feel fear, and that no one is invincible."
"And if anyone needs to feel something that deep, that badly," Drye continued, "just watch the struggle of people who are escaping one life to try to create some semblance of another. And watch them fail in that effort through no fault of their own."