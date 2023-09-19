To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A Closed-Door Commission is a “Death Panel” for Social Security

Today, House Budget Chair Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) released a budget resolution that includes a closed-door commission designed to cut Social Security, Medicare, and other vital programs. The following is a statement on the resolution from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works:

“The White House has accurately labeled a commission as a ‘death panel’ for Social Security. The only reason to make changes to Social Security via a closed-door, fast-track commission is to cut benefits. Rep. Arrington and his fellow Republicans understand this, which is why their budget would create just such a commission.

Republicans desperately want Democrats to provide cover for Social Security cuts, which are rightfully unpopular with voters of all parties. This is why their budget calls for a ‘bipartisan’ commission. Democrats should refuse to cooperate. Instead, they should continue to work to protect and expand Social Security through regular Congressional order.

Every Democrat should follow President Biden’s lead and slam this commission for what it is: A scheme to slash the American people’s hard-earned benefits.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

