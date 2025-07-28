'Something Is Really Working': New Numbers Show Massive Reach of Mamdani's Campaign

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has made waves for putting out videos during his campaign that have gone viral on social media, and The New Republic's Greg Sargent on Monday got a peak at exactly how many viewers these videos are reaching.

Citing internal data from the Mamdani campaign, Sargent reported that the recent video of Mamdani announcing his vacation in Uganda that also ridiculed right-wing New York tabloids racked up 4.5 million views on the social media platform Instagram, and more than half of those views came from users who were not already followers of the campaign's account.

While that video was a particularly successful example of Mamdani's campaign videos, others got similarly impressive numbers of views, such as a video of him dissecting the problems with sluggish traffic in Manhattan that got 2.5 million views on Instagram and a video of him getting endorsed by Haitian-American New York Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn that got 1.6 million views on the platform.

And the success of these videos isn't just relegated to one platform, as Techdirt journalist Mike Masnick told Sargent that 10 of Mamdani's recent videos have scored a million views or more on TikTok.

"To consistently pull really high numbers, even with wonky material, shows something is really working," Masnick explained to Sargent. "People spend a lot of time on short-form video apps looking to be entertained by real people. He's been able to produce political content that meets that need."

Sargent also says that both the tone of the videos—which he describes as being of a "cheerful populism" bent—and their substance have proven to be a winning formula.

"Much of Mamdani's messaging is about fixing the government so it makes people's daily lives more livable," wrote Sargent. "The positive vibe that New Yorkers are fortunate to live in such a great city—and that it can be made even more awesome—suffuses everything."

Danielle Butterfield, executive director of super PAC Priorities USA, told Sargent that the secret of the videos' success has been simple because it just involves "letting him speak authentically to what he believes."

Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin, a political activist and the founder of executive coaching and consulting firm The Gaia Project, recommended Sargent's reporting on Mamdani's campaign and said it offered lessons more Democrats could take to heart.

"This... needs to be read by anyone in campaign work," she wrote on Bluesky. "There are huge lessons here about how to appeal to a broad audience, not just immediate followers. Also lines up with everything I wrote this morning about the need for positive, hopeful vision right now that appeals to the masses."