Tim Walz Goes on Fox News and Attacks Trump's Economic Agenda

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, went on Fox News on Sunday morning to lay out the case for the Democratic ticket and attack Republicans' economic policies.

In a 15-minute interview with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, Walz pushed back on many right-wing talking points and drew a sharp distinction between the two parties economic leadership. He celebrated the work of U.S. Vice President Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and attacked former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

"We saw a blockbuster jobs report this week," Walz said. "We saw interest rates come down, and we've also seen that Vice President Harris is laying out a middle-class agenda."



"I was in Ohio yesterday, in Cleveland, in Cincinnati, and talking about this," he added. "Folks in Ohio know that Donald Trump's policies led to 180,000 manufacturing jobs leaving."

Walz mentioned the high unemployment rates that the U.S. faced when Trump left office, though those were affected by the pandemic, as well as Harris' intention to address price gouging by corporations, a popular initiative.

Walz drew particular attention to Trump and Harris' tax plans.

"I think the fundamental difference here is, Donald Trump kept his promise. He cut taxes for the wealthiest," Walz said, before explaining that Harris, on the other hand, was "asking those at the top to pay their fair share" so as to pay for programs such as the child tax credit.

Donald Trump wants to cut taxes for the wealthiest and make middle-class families foot the bill. Again. @KamalaHarris has laid out a plan focused on things like a $6,000 Child Tax Credit to put more money in people’s pockets.pic.twitter.com/MJ5MF20Nh6

— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 6, 2024

Bream tried to corner Walz on abortion and immigration but the governor maintained his composure, seeming to be more poised than he had been during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night. He called Bream's inquiries into whether there would limits to late-term abortions a "distraction."

Bream also grilled Walz on some personal statements that have been called into question. Seeming to want to draw a contrast with Trump, Walz said "I will own up when I misspeak."

This was Walz' first appearance on a Sunday morning talk show since he was named Harris' running mate. Both Dana Bash and Jake Tapper of CNN have recently commented on Harris and Walz' absence from television programs, suggesting they should make more appearances.