'Hard to Think of Anything More Defiant': Paramount-Owned 'South Park' Shreds Company's Capitulation to Trump

The creators of the satirical cartoon "South Park" on Wednesday evening ripped into Paramount mere hours after they signed a $1.5 billion streaming deal with the media giant.

The season premiere of the show's 27th season featured U.S. President Donald Trump filing a lawsuit against residents of the cartoon's fictional small town in Colorado for exercising their First Amendment rights to protest against him.

The show included a satirical depiction of CBS News' "60 Minutes" covering the protests where the hosts of the show nervously insisted that Trump was "a great man" as they sought to avoid the president's wrath. At one point, a "60 Minutes" journalist emphasized that "just to be clear, we don't agree" with the South Park protesters.

At the end of the episode, Jesus Christ descended upon the town and urged residents to capitulate to Trump to avoid hurting the settlement Paramount reached with Trump earlier this year that critics have called a payoff in exchange for approval of the company's proposed $8 billion merger with studio Skydance Media.

"You really want to end up like Colbert?" Christ asked the South Park residents, in reference to the recent decision to cancel the late-night talk show hosted by frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert.

The episode also depicted Trump literally in bed with Satan.

Dylan Byers, a senior correspondent with Puck News, said that the "South Park" episode amounted to a giant middle finger aimed at both the president and the company that just agreed to pay the creators a massive sum of money to continue producing shows.

"Hard to think of anything more defiant in media and entertainment recently than Trey Parker and Matt Stone going scorched earth on Paramount in a 'South Park' season premiere on the heels of netting a $1.5 billion deal with the very same company," he wrote on social media platform X.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers lashed out at the show, which she described as "hanging on by a thread" despite the fact that it just got a $1.5 billion megadeal.

"President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak," Rogers said, according to NBC News.

On the other side of the political spectrum, frequent Trump antagonist Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) gave the series premiere what appeared to be an enthusiastic endorsement and wrote a message on her X account that simply read, "SOUTH PARK!!!"