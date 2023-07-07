DC Panel Recommends Giuliani Be Disbarred for Leading Trump's 'Big Lie' Legal Team

An attorney discipline panel ruled Friday that Rudy Giuliani has "forfeited his right to practice law" and should be disbarred in Washington, D.C. for leading former President Donald Trump's legal team as it worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election on false pretenses.

The decision by the D.C. Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility's Ad Hoc Hearing Committee states that Giuliani's failed effort to toss the presidential election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania "had no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal grounds."

Giuliani's "frivolous lawsuit," the decision continues, "attempted unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters, and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election."

For that reason, the panel argued that Giuliani "should be disbarred from the practice of law in the District of Columbia."

The committee's recommendation must still be reviewed by the full Board on Professional Responsibility as well as the D.C. Court of Appeals, which will make the final ruling on any penalty for Giuliani.

Giuliani has already had his law license suspended in New York over his work to reverse Trump's 2020 election loss.

Politicoreported Friday that "Giuliani plans to challenge the panel's findings and recommended sanction in front of a larger bar-discipline board."

