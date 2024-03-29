Wealth of the Top 1% in US Hits All-Time High of $45 Trillion

Data released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday shows the top 1% of Americans are the richest they've ever been.

The new data reveals that at the end of the fourth quarter last year they had a record $44.6 trillion in wealth. That's up from $30 trillion in 2020.

The main driver of wealth gains last year was from the stock market hitting record highs. While wages are increasing for average Americans, the top 1% is gaining wealth at a much faster pace.

When we talk about global oligarchy this is what we are talking about: Today, the top 1% throughout the world own more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity combined. Children go hungry. Billionaires buy yachts and take joyrides on rocket ships. Change must come.

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 28, 2024

The wealth of U.S. billionaires is currently at $5.5 trillion, which is up 88% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The nation's rich accruing so much wealth in recent years has renewed calls for a wealth tax.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and others are pushing to pass the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would put a 2-cent tax on every dollar of wealth over $50 million. Warren referred to U.S. President Joe Biden calling for higher taxes on billionaires during his State of the Union when the bill was reintroduced earlier this month.

With a two-cent Ultra-Millionaire Tax on every dollar of wealth above $50 million—and another penny on every dollar above $1 billion—we can invest in opportunity for all of our kids.https://t.co/f0dZDOYYCr

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 28, 2024

"As President Biden says: No one thinks it's fair that Jeff Bezos gets enough tax loopholes that he pays at a lower rate than a public school teacher," said Warren. "All my bill is asking is that when you make it big, bigger than $50 million dollars, then on that next dollar, you pitch in 2 cents, so everyone else can have a chance."



As progressives fight to pass a wealth tax at the federal level, legislators in many states are pursuing their own wealth taxes.