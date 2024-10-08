Palestinians Mourn Elderly Nonviolent Activist Beaten to Death by IDF in West Bank

Palestinians are mourning the death of a 66-year-old nonviolent activist who was brutally beaten by Israeli troops in the illegally occupied West Bank on Monday.

Middle East Monitorreported that Israeli occupation forces raided the home of Ziad Abu Ehlayyel in Dura, near Hebron, in an effort to arrest one of his sons. The soldiers beat the elderly man until he lost consciousness. He was rushed to Dura Hospital, where he passed away a short time later.

Abu Ehlayyel was a well-known community activist with a history of confronting—and being assaulted by—Israeli troops. The Palestine Chroniclepublished a video montage of some of his best-known encounters with occupation forces.

Quds News Network, the source of much of the Chronicle's video, also published footage showing Abu Ehlayyel stepping in front of Israeli troops as they're firing on Palestinian protesters.

"We don't want you to shoot anyone, we don't want you to kill anyone; this is a nonviolent procession, why do you keep shooting at them?" Abu Ehlayyel asks the soldiers in the video. "Why don't you stop your settlers from attacking us?"

Also on Monday, Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Hatem Ghaith, who according to reports was either 12 or 13 years old, during a raid in the village of Kafr Aqab, north of Jerusalem.

Defense for Children International-Palestine said Ghaith was on his way home from school when Israeli occupation forces raided the nearby Qalandia refugee camp. Israeli troops then opened fire on a group of young Palestinians, shooting Ghaith in the stomach from a distance of approximately 100-150 feet. The boy was rushed to Ramallah Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.

Since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the world's attention has largely been focused on Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed or wounded around 150,000 Palestinians and displaced, starved, or sickened millions more in a war for which the U.S.-backed country is on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed at least 695 Palestinians—more than 1 in 5 of whom are children—in the West Bank, according to the most recent figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Last week, at least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarem refugee camp. An Israeli military spokesperson said the target of the strike was a Hamas official in charge of infrastructure in the camp.

OCHA has also documented more than 1,400 attacks by Jewish settler-colonists against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as many attacks on civilian infrastructure and agriculture including the olive trees upon which many Palestinians rely for their livelihoods.

