'No More Money for Netanyahu's War Machine,' Says Sanders After Latest Gaza Atrocities

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders reiterated his call for an end to American arms transfers to the Israeli military on Wednesday following the latest deadly attack on a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in central Gaza.

In a social media post, Sanders (I-Vt.) highlighted atrocities committed by Israeli forces over just the past week, including the bombing of a so-called "safe zone" and the killing of an American citizen in the West Bank.

"Now, another school bombed, killing 14 people, including six U.N. aid workers," Sanders wrote. "Enough is enough. No more money for Netanyahu's war machine."

Israel's bombing of the United Nations-run al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Wednesday was the most recent in a string of attacks on displaced people who have been forced by the Israeli military's evacuation orders and relentless airstrikes to crowd into ever-shrinking slivers of Gaza.

The school was sheltering around 12,000 people at the time of the Israeli airstrikes, according to the head of the United Nations.

Israel's military claimed it was targeting militants. Hospital officials said at least two children were among those killed in Wednesday's strike.



The Israeli attack on the tent city of al-Mawasi earlier this week appeared to have been carried out with 2,000-pound bombs supplied by the United States, killing or wounding dozens of people including entire families.

"The United States is complicit in this individual crime, as well as in Israel's genocide of Palestinians, because it continues to supply Israel with weapons, despite knowing that the Israeli army uses these massively destructive weapons to regularly kill hundreds of civilians," the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement Tuesday.

"All nations that cooperate with Israel in committing crimes by providing it with any kind of direct support or assistance must be held accountable, most notably the United States," the group added. "Giving aid and engaging in contractual agreements with Israel relating to the military, intelligence, politics, law, finance, and the media, among other domains that might help its crimes continue, is enabling Israel to commit its atrocities against Palestinians."

The United States has provided Israel with over 50,000 tons of weaponry and other military equipment since the October 7 Hamas-led attack, and the Biden administration recently signed off on a $20 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets, mortar shells, and other wares.

With U.S. support, Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue to mount.

Shortly before the school attack on Wednesday, Israeli forces bombed "a home near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, killing 11 people, including six brothers and sisters from the same family ranging in age from 21 months to 21 years old," news agencies reported.



"A strike late Tuesday on a home in the urban Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed nine people, including six women and children," the news outlets added. " The civil defense agency said the home belonged to Akram al-Najjar, a professor at the al-Quds Open University, who survived the strike."

