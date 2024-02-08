Minneapolis City Council Overrides Veto of 'Strongest' US Cease-Fire Resolution

The Minneapolis City Council voted on Thursday to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of what advocates say is the one of the strongest cease-fire resolutions in the country.

The measure, which first passed 9-3 on January 25, with one abstention, calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military aid for Israel, the release of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held indefinitely in Israel. The motion to override the veto also passed by nine votes.

"We are proud of the nine council members who stood by what most Minneapolis residents believe: The defense of humanity is a shared project," Council President Elliot Payne and Vice President Aisha Chughtai said in a joint statement reported byKARE 11. "When this council speaks with the clarity of a veto-proof majority, we will do everything in our power as council leadership to defend the will of the body, regardless of the issue."

With this override, Minneapolis becomes the latest U.S. city to call for a cease-fire, joining at least 60 other localities including San Francisco; Oakland; Atlanta; Seattle; Detroit; Dearborn, Michigan; Albany, New York; Akron, Ohio; and Providence, Rhode Island. Chicago became the largest U.S. city to pass a cease-fire resolution on January 31.

However, supporters of the Minneapolis resolution say it is unique in several ways.

"With today's City Council vote overriding Mayor Fray's veto, Minneapolis has officially passed the strongest cease-fire resolution in the country, calling not only for immediate, permanent cease-fire but also ending U.S. aid to Israel and freeing Palestinian prisoners," the Minnesota Anti-War Committee said on social media.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also called it the "strongest" such resolution "in the nation," and University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society said it was the only one to call for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

In his January 31 veto of the resolution, Frey, a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said he supported a cease-fire, a return of hostages, and a two-state solution, but thought the language of the resolution the council passed was "one-sided."

"The resolution you approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews. Including some people's history as valid, truthful and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive. That's not in keeping with the Minneapolis I know and love," Frey wrote in a letter explaining his decision.

The text of the resolution calls Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel "unacceptable," condemns the targeting of civilians on both sides, and recognizes "the right to self-determination and peaceful, safe futures for both Palestinian and Israeli people."

It also devotes much of its space to detailing the impacts of Israel's assault on Gaza, including the killing of more than 25,000 people in 110 days, the destruction or damage of at least two-thirds of the homes in northern Gaza, and the internal displacement of up to 90% of the population. It also references the testimony of international humanitarian organizations as well as South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention with its campaign.

"Whereas, the city of Minneapolis has a long-standing history of sharing statements on issues happening throughout the world that impact our constituents here at home and in this moment, we are advocating to our state and federal leaders to use their power to call for peace," the resolution states.

Asma Nizami, advocacy director for Muslim women at Revising Sisterhood, said on social media she thought the override was important for its potential impact on Minnesota politicians.

"Why this matters: People in our city who didn't know about Gaza are now demanding Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar ask for a cease-fire," Nizami wrote, referring to the state's two Democratic U.S. senators. "This resolution asks them to listen to the people of Minneapolis and stop the bombing."