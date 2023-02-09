Fetterman in 'Good Spirits' and Under Observation After 'Feeling Lightheaded'

Freshman U.S. Senator John Fetterman was under medical observation overnight Wednesday and into Thursday after saying he felt "lightheaded," according to his staff.

Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Wednesday night that the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania—who suffered a stroke in May of 2021—had been brought to a local hospital where "initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke."

Calvello said doctors were running tests and that Fetterman would remain overnight for "observation."

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," Calvello added. "We will provide more information when we have it."