Fetterman Applauded for 'Courage' of Being Open About Clinical Depression

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has checked himself into a Maryland military hospital "to receive treatment for clinical depression," the Pennsylvania Democrat's office said Thursday.

In a statement, Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, said the freshman senator "checked himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" Wednesday night.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson wrote. "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, tweeted: "Thinking of Sen. Fetterman and the courage it takes to seek mental health treatment when you need it. It ain't easy, and because of stigma and vitriol in politics, he'll get enormous blowback, but he's a role model for the millions of Americans who struggle with depression."



Earlier this month, Fetterman underwent overnight medical observation after he complained of feeling "lightheaded."

Fetterman was briefly sidelined from the campaign trail last year after suffering a stroke in May.

