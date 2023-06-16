'She Would Not Be Silenced—Nor Will We': Fired Amazon Organizer Reinstated

Labor advocates cheered Thursday as Amazon reinstated a worker who was wrongfully fired earlier this month after leading a unionization effort at one of the online retail giant's Alabama warehouses.

Jennifer Bates, the lead worker spokesperson for the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon fulfillment center union drive, was reinstated with back pay.

"Amazon was wrong, they tried to fire me and stifle a movement, but the movement pushed back, and I'm incredibly humbled by the global outpouring of support for my unjust termination," Bates said in a statement.

"If there's a lesson to be learned," she added, "it's that today Amazon workers everywhere now know that when you're under attack, you have to stand up and fight back, because when we fight, clearly, we win!"

Stuart Applebaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU)—which represents the Bessemer warehouse workers—said that "Amazon tried to stifle one of the most outspoken leaders of the contemporary labor movement."

"Today, Amazon had to admit it was wrong—because the world stood up and said no," Applebaum added. "Jennifer made it clear that despite the company's extraordinary power and resources, she would not be silenced—nor will we."

Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said that "as is our standard process for this type of situation, Ms. Bates had the opportunity to, and did, appeal her termination."

"After a full review of her case, the decision was made to reinstate her," Paradis added. "We're pleased that our appeal process continues to work as designed."

The National Labor Relations Board, which found that Amazon engaged in illegal union-busting leading up to the unsuccessful April 2021 Bessemer vote, ordered a second election that took place last year and is still being contested due to what RWDSU alleges is interference "with the employees' exercise of a free and reasoned choice."