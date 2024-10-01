With Green Light From Biden White House, Israel Invades Lebanon

Israeli forces invaded southern Lebanon early Tuesday with the open support of the United States, which endorsed what it called "limited operations to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure" despite warnings that a ground assault could spark a wider conflict and intensify the humanitarian disaster facing Lebanese civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described its ground invasion with the same terms it has used to characterize its bombing campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza, which—despite being called "targeted" at Hezbollah and Hamas—have frequently killed scores of civilians and obliterated schools, hospitals, shops, and residential buildings. Since mid-September, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than a thousand people and displaced roughly a million.

The IDF launched its ground invasion with the backing of the Biden administration. In a statement, the White House said that the invasion of Lebanon is "in line with Israel's right to defend its citizens and safely return civilians to their homes."

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council acknowledged the risk of "mission creep" only to effectively wave it away, saying that "we will keep discussing that with the Israelis."

Analysts likened Israel's movement of troops into Lebanon to its invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah earlier this year—an operation that was initially described as limited but ultimately left the area in ruins.

"Gaza was a testing ground for Israel to see what they could get away with and, it turns out, the answer is absolutely anything it wants," said historian and analyst Assal Rad. "It did not stop at Gaza or the West Bank and it may not stop at Lebanon, because war was [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's objective all along and his prize is Iran."

"Make no mistake: The Biden administration is providing cover for Israel as it invades a neighboring, sovereign nation."

The invasion comes after the Netanyahu government rejected a three-week cease-fire proposal put forth by the U.S., France, and other nations and intensified its bombing of Lebanon, hammering Beirut with airstrikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many civilians. The attack that killed Nasrallah was reportedly carried out with 2,000-pound bombs supplied by the U.S.

Coverage of the invasion in the Western corporate media painted the U.S. as "increasingly powerless," with "limited" influence to forestall a massive ground assault on Lebanon. But the Biden administration has yet to seriously leverage American military aid to prevent a war that could envelop the entire region.

On the contrary, billions of dollars of aid and American weapons have continued to flow to Israel, enabling its war on Gaza and Lebanon. The Washington Postobserved that "the events of recent weeks appear to fit a pattern in which the administration urges against specific Israeli actions only to later backtrack so it can avoid imposing conditions on military aid."

The U.S. has also engaged in what's been described as "unprecedented" intelligence-sharing with Israel, further deepening its complicity in the devastating wars.



Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), said in a statement late Monday that "Israel's invasion of Lebanon, following its devastating attacks on Lebanon over the past two weeks, is the entirely predictable consequence of the Biden administration's ceaseless coddling and resupply of weapons to Israel, whatever public bleats for cease-fires the administration has otherwise made."

"The Biden administration has acted recklessly in giving Israel a blank check to light the entire region on fire, all while disregarding our own legal obligations under both U.S. and international law to halt the weapons flow to them," Whitson added.

The U.S.-based anti-war group CodePink said that "Israel claims its operation in Lebanon is 'targeted,' but like in Gaza, civilians are the real victims."

"Make no mistake: The Biden administration is providing cover for Israel as it invades a neighboring, sovereign nation," the group said. "U.S. taxpayers fund Israel's military, providing billions annually and supplying weapons used to kill innocent people."

"The Biden administration and Congress could halt this escalation by cutting military aid, demanding a cease-fire, and holding Israel accountable," CodePink continued, "but instead, they allow continued aggression across the Middle East."