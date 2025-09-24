Two ICE Detainees Reportedly Killed in Shooting at Dallas Facility

Two detainees in the custody of immigration enforcement officials were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning, according to local reporting.

As reported by local news station NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, the shooting occurred at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the northwest area of the city.

All three people shot were ICE detainees. Two of the shooting victims have been pronounced dead, while the third has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

No ICE officers were hurt in the shooting, law enforcement officials told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

The person suspected of opening fire at the facility has also been reported dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are unsure whether the suspect in the shooting acted alone, and law enforcement sources told local news station WFAA that police are searching for additional potential shooters.

Despite that all those reportedly killed or wounded in the shooting were ICE detainees, and even though the motivation of the shooter is not yet known, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem framed the incident as an attack on law enforcement.

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," she wrote on X. "It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."