Two ICE Detainees Reportedly Killed in Shooting at Dallas Facility

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
The suspected shooter was also reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two detainees in the custody of immigration enforcement officials were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning, according to local reporting.
As reported by local news station NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, the shooting occurred at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the northwest area of the city.
All three people shot were ICE detainees. Two of the shooting victims have been pronounced dead, while the third has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
No ICE officers were hurt in the shooting, law enforcement officials told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
The person suspected of opening fire at the facility has also been reported dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police are unsure whether the suspect in the shooting acted alone, and law enforcement sources told local news station WFAA that police are searching for additional potential shooters.
Despite that all those reportedly killed or wounded in the shooting were ICE detainees, and even though the motivation of the shooter is not yet known, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem framed the incident as an attack on law enforcement.
"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," she wrote on X. "It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Two detainees in the custody of immigration enforcement officials were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning, according to local reporting.
As reported by local news station NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, the shooting occurred at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the northwest area of the city.
All three people shot were ICE detainees. Two of the shooting victims have been pronounced dead, while the third has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
No ICE officers were hurt in the shooting, law enforcement officials told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
The person suspected of opening fire at the facility has also been reported dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police are unsure whether the suspect in the shooting acted alone, and law enforcement sources told local news station WFAA that police are searching for additional potential shooters.
Despite that all those reportedly killed or wounded in the shooting were ICE detainees, and even though the motivation of the shooter is not yet known, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem framed the incident as an attack on law enforcement.
"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," she wrote on X. "It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."
Two detainees in the custody of immigration enforcement officials were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning, according to local reporting.
As reported by local news station NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, the shooting occurred at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the northwest area of the city.
All three people shot were ICE detainees. Two of the shooting victims have been pronounced dead, while the third has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
No ICE officers were hurt in the shooting, law enforcement officials told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
The person suspected of opening fire at the facility has also been reported dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police are unsure whether the suspect in the shooting acted alone, and law enforcement sources told local news station WFAA that police are searching for additional potential shooters.
Despite that all those reportedly killed or wounded in the shooting were ICE detainees, and even though the motivation of the shooter is not yet known, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem framed the incident as an attack on law enforcement.
"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them," she wrote on X. "It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."