Fossil-Fueled Hurricane Milton Hammers Florida With Violent Winds, Massive Flooding

Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa, Florida late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm after rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing devastating flooding and powerful winds that destroyed homes and knocked out power for millions.



Several tornadoes triggered by the monstrous storm—which was made stronger by ocean temperatures pushed higher by fossil fuel-driven climate change—killed an unspecified number of residents on Florida's Atlantic Coast, according to local authorities.



The Associated Pressreported that "about 125 homes were destroyed before the hurricane came ashore, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens."

More than a million Floridians were under evacuation orders as Milton barreled toward the state.



TORNADO IN WELLINGTON:

Video a friend sent to me of a confirmed tornado moving through Wellington on Southern Blvd ahead of #HurricaneMilton.



SEEK SHELTER NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/17rAfjN6BE

— Kate Hussey (@katehussey8) October 9, 2024

While Milton was downgraded to a Category 2 storm shortly after making landfall and was tracking away from Florida's East Coast Thursday morning, the National Weather Service warned that "life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flooding rains will continue to occur."

Video footage posted to social media provided a glimpse of the flooding in downtown Tampa:

Flash flooding in Downtown Tampa from Hurricane Milton 8-14 inches of rainfall pic.twitter.com/jZCaLer77z

— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024

Experts characterized Milton, which followed closely on the heels of Helene, as a historically powerful hurricane, pointing to its rapid transformation from a tropical storm into a Category 5 hurricane.

"Milton is the quickest storm on record to rapidly intensify into a Category 5 in the Gulf of Mexico," according toCBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan.

Storm surge home inundation Venice Bay, FL along the river from Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/ZHQijUbMrY

— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) October 10, 2024

Ahead of Milton's arrival in Florida, climate advocates and scientists pointed to the role of the fossil fuel industry and its political allies in misleading the public about the impacts of oil, gas, and coal emissions and obstructing action to confront the threat posed by warming temperatures.

"Things didn't have to be this way," Kathy Baughman McLeod, the CEO of Climate Resilience for All, wrote Wednesday. "If politicians had listened to scientists decades ago, and worked to gradually rein in fossil fuel pollution, the ocean wouldn't be so boiling hot—and Hurricane Milton wouldn't have had the fuel to balloon into such a monster storm."