New York Advocates Rally Against Dumping of Radioactive Waste in Hudson River

State and local lawmakers rallied with public health advocates in White Plains, New York on Tuesday to demand that Gov. Kathy Hochul end her silence on legislation that was passed in June to prohibit the dumping of radioactive waste into the Hudson River.

The rally was held ahead of a "listening tour" the Democratic governor is beginning regarding environmental legislation, and weeks before energy technology firm Holtec International is scheduled to begin discharging 45,000 gallons of wastewater from pools that were used to cool spent nuclear reactor fuel at the former Indian Point nuclear power plant.

The company ultimately plans to dump one million gallons of the wastewater into the Hudson, which at least 100,000 people rely on for their drinking water.

The New York Legislature passed a bill (A.7208/S.6893) in June to prohibit such discharges, but Hochul has yet to sign it.



"Gov. Hochul is running out of time to save the Hudson," said Emily Skydel, Hudson Valley organizer for Food & Water Watch. "With less than a month until Holtec's planned toxic dump, Gov. Hochul must waste no more time protecting our river. Gov. Hochul must sign the 'Save the Hudson' bill now—before it's too late."

The discharge was originally slated to begin in May, but Holtec paused the plan after outcry from U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) as well as state Sen. Pete Harckham (D-40) and state Assemblymember Dana Levenberg (D-95).

The lawmakers spoke out as groups including Riverkeeper and Physicians for Social Responsibility warned that the wastewater could be contaminated with the isotope tritium, which is linked to cancer, miscarriages, and genetic defects.

"We have spent decades cleaning up the Hudson, and now the river is, once again, a major economic driver for the region and the state as a whole," said Harckham on Tuesday. "Let's keep protecting the Hudson! I urge Gov. Hochul to sign our 'Save the Hudson' legislation, and truly thank all of the environmental advocates and supporters who are helping to stop radioactive wastewater from being dumped into this magnificent river, one of our country's natural treasures."

Assemblymembers representing Westchester County wrote to Hochul last week, urging her to sign the bill. More than 400,000 people, 35 localities, and 138 civil society groups have also called on her to take action to stop the discharge.

"Residents and advocates here have spoken loudly and we have a responsibility to listen to their concerns," said Erika Pierce, a Westchester County legislator. "The radioactive wastewater needs to be tested thoroughly before it is released into the Hudson River, and we need those results back so that they can be evaluated before this process can move forward. We don't get a redo on this."

Assemblymember Chris Burdick (D-93) called Holtec's plan "unconscionable."

"Such an action would be detrimental to our health, our water quality, and our environment," he said. "We simply cannot allow this dangerous dumping to occur."