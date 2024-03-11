UN Chief Warns Rafah Invasion Would Plunge Gazans Into 'Even Deeper Circle of Hell'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres marked the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday by reiterating his call for an end to Israel's war on Gaza and warning against a ground invasion of Rafah, a small city near the Egyptian border in which more than 1.5 million people are sheltering.

"My strongest appeal today is to honor the spirit of Ramadan by silencing the guns—and removing all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required," said Guterres. "At the same time—and in the Ramadan spirit of compassion—I call for the immediate release of all hostages."

The U.N. chief described the level of death and destruction that the Israeli military has inflicted on Gaza since October as unprecedented during his seven-year tenure as secretary-general. Most of the territory's population is displaced, over 60% of housing has been destroyed or damaged, and at least 21 children have died of malnutrition and dehydration.

"Meanwhile, lifesaving relief for Palestinians in Gaza is coming in trickles—if it comes at all," he said. "International humanitarian law lies in tatters. And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell."

"The eyes of the world are watching. The eyes of history are watching. We cannot look away," said Guterres. "We must act to avoid more preventable deaths."





Guterres' remarks came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that a planned ground assault on Rafah would go forward—a pledge he made shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden described an invasion of the overcrowded city as "a red line." (Netanyahu has repeatedly defied Biden administration officials' warnings without consequence.)

Aid groups and U.N. agencies have warned that a full-scale invasion of Rafah—which Israeli forces have been bombing for weeks—would be catastrophic for the people sheltering there and humanitarian operations that are struggling to stay afloat due to Israel's relentless attacks and suffocating blockade.

Israeli officials had previously signaled that an invasion of Rafah would begin at the start of Ramadan unless a deal was reached to release all remaining Israeli hostages. Israel and Hamas have been negotiating a temporary cease-fire in recent days, but the talks have reached a standstill.

"Ramadan, this year, is overcast by the profound losses endured by 2.3 million people, ravaged by five months of brutal conflict, deprivation, and displacement. To add to people's worries, a ground offensive in Rafah is still a very real scenario," Hiba Tibi, West Bank and Gaza country director for CARE International, said in a statement. "How can we celebrate amidst this shadow of loss, with tens of thousands of orphaned children, killed mothers, and starving babies?"

