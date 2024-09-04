'Calculated Dishonesty and Greed' Blamed for London's Deadly Grenfell Fire

Seven years after the U.K.'s worst residential fire since World War II, the second half of a report on the causes of the Grenfell Tower disaster partly attributed the deadly blaze to corporate greed.

The Phase 2 report, released Wednesday, blamed both private malfeasance and government deregulation for the fire on June 14, 2017, which claimed the lives of 72 people, including 18 children, when the cheap, flammable cladding surrounding the building ignited.

"The simple truth is that the deaths that occurred were all avoidable and that those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years and in a number of different ways by those who were responsible for ensuring the safety of the building and its occupants," inquiry chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick said in a statement.

"The system isn't broken, it was built this way."

The inquiry, which was launched the day after the fire by then-Prime Minister Theresa May, reviewed more than 300,000 documents and 1,500 witness statements. The first half, released October 30, 2019, focused on how the fire ignited and spread. The second, which took longer than expected, examined the "underlying causes."

Those include the "systematic dishonesty" of the companies that sold the flammable cladding and insulation used to refurbish the tower in 2015, namely Arconic Architectural Products, Celotex, and Kingspan.

"They engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate the testing processes, misrepresent test data, and mislead the market," the report authors wrote.

For example, Arconic had known since 2005 that its Reynobond 55 PE, used on Grenfell as rainscreen panels, "reacted to fire in a very dangerous way" when sold in cassette form and since 2011 that the cassette form performed worse under fire than its riveted form.

"Nonetheless, it was determined to exploit what it saw as weak regulatory regimes in certain countries (including the U.K.) to sell Reynobond 55 PE in cassette form, including for use on residential buildings," the report authors noted.

The report authors also blamed quality control bodies such as the British Board of Agrément, Local Authority Building Control, and the U.K. Accreditation Body for failing to do their due diligence. The Building Research Establishment, a former government agency that had been privatized in 1997, was actually "complicit" with Celotex in misleading consumers about the insulation RS5000 by devising a strategy to rig tests to ensure the material passed.

At the same time, the companies took advantage of a period of deregulation in the U.K. during the 2010s, specifically in the Department for Communities and Local Government. The report authors concluded:

The government's deregulatory agenda, enthusiastically supported by some junior ministers and the secretary of state, dominated the department's thinking to such an extent that even matters affecting the safety of life were ignored, delayed, or disregarded.



During that period the government determinedly resisted calls from across the fire sector to regulate fire risk assessors and to amend the Fire Safety Order to make it clear that it applied to the exterior walls of buildings containing more than one set of domestic premises.

In addition, the report authors found fault with the Tenant Management Organization for not taking tenant concerns, including about fire safety, seriously enough; the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where the tower is located; Studio E, the architect behind the refurbishment; contractor Rydon Maintenance Ltd and some of its subcontractors; and the London Fire Brigade, which was not prepared to respond to a high-rise fire.

"The inquiry report reveals that whenever there's a clash between corporate interest and public safety, governments have done everything they can to avoid their responsibilities to keep people safe," Grenfell United, a group of fire survivors and bereaved family members, said in a statement. "The system isn't broken, it was built this way."

The group added that the reports' conclusions spoke to a "lack of competence, understanding, and a fundamental failure to perform the most basic duties of care."

They continued: "When voids were created as the government outsourced their duties, Kingspan, Celotex, and Arconic filled the gaps with substandard and combustible materials. They were allowed to manipulate the testing regimes, fraudulently and knowingly marketing their products as safe."

They added that their lawyers had told the inquiry that the three companies were "little better than crooks and killers," a statement the report reveals to be "entirely true."

"We were failed in most cases by incompetence and in many causes by calculated dishonesty and greed," they wrote.

The Grenfell fire, when it first ignited seven years ago, called attention to rising inequality in London, as it was a public housing building in one of the city's wealthiest boroughs.

In 2019, Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn said that "Grenfell Tower would not have happened to wealthy Londoners. It happened to poor and mainly migrant Londoners."

Upon the report's publication, he wrote on social media: "The Grenfell Report gives us official confirmation: 72 people needlessly died because of corporate deceit, deregulation, privatization, ignorance, and contempt for working-class communities. We will never, ever forget."

The Peace & Justice Project, meanwhile, wrote that the report showed: "The legislative actions of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government on 2010-15 are largely to blame for the fire and resulting death toll. Their disgraceful and habitual deregulation has been found to have led to safety matters being 'ignored, delayed, or disregarded' by building materials manufacturers and council officials."

To avoid another similar fire, the report authors made several recommendations, including:

Making one government department responsible for fire safety issues;

Creating a construction regulator;

Mandating fire safety strategies for high-risk buildings;

Developing a special license for contractors who work on higher-risk buildings; and

Establishing a system for accrediting fire-risk assessors.

Grenfell United called the recommendations "basic safety principles that should already exist."

In addition to following the report's advice, the survivors and family members also called for the government to ban Arconic, Kingspan, Celotex, and Rydon from working with both central and local governments.

They also urged the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, who are now reviewing the report to decide on charges, to hold those responsible accountable. Any cases are not expected to go to trial until 2027.

"To prevent a future Grenfell, the government needs to create something that doesn't exist," the group wrote, "A government with the power and ability to separate itself from the construction industry and corporate lobbying, putting people before profit."

The Peace & Justice Project also called for accountability, saying: "Today's report paints a clear picture of how the Grenfell Tower disaster was allowed to happen. We are hopeful that this stage of the inquiry brings those responsible to justice in the form of prosecutions and criminal proceedings, as well as an immediate end to the callous privatization that has been allowed to shatter communities like Grenfell."

It noted that there remain 4,630 residential buildings in the U.K. with unsafe cladding as of July 2024.

"With only 29% of the necessary remedial work undertaken under the Conservative governments of May, Johnson, Truss, and Sunak, we call on the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer to accelerate the removal of dangerous cladding from residential buildings to ensure the safety of all residents and the avoidance of another preventable tragedy like the Grenfell Tower fire," the group wrote.