Corbyn-Led Tribunal Slams UK 'Complicity' in Israeli Gaza Atrocities

A tribunal led by former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday accused the UK of being complicit in Israel-committed atrocities in Gaza.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Corbyn led an unofficial inquiry into how the UK government's support of Israel has aided the country in carrying out war crimes in Gaza in a conflict that so far has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians.

The tribunal heard from Nick Maynard, a British doctor who has treated wounded civilians in Gaza's Nasser Hospital, and who described seeing teenage boys who appeared to have been deliberately shot in the genitals by Israeli soldiers.

"The pattern of the targeting of specific body parts was something we all recognized," said Maynard, who described such actions "as target practice by the Israeli soldiers."

Maynard also described his attempts to treat a 7-month-old baby in the hospital who eventually died of malnutrition.

"You could see every rib, every bone in her body," he said. "She was being fed with water mixed with sugar. We had completely run out of formula feed."

Per Middle East Eye, the inquiry also featured testimony from Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on occupied Palestine, who said that the UK and other Western nations deserved condemnation for continuing to supply weapons and resources to Israel even as its actions have created a famine inside of Gaza.

"States, including the United Kingdom, have been on notice for decades of their legal obligations," she told the panel. "This failure to abide by long-standing international obligations might be sufficient to establish a criminal case for complicity in the actions of Israel."

Corbyn, who is leading the panel alongside Queen Mary College professor of human rights law Neve Gordon and University of Kent lecturer on international law Shahd Hammouri, likened the UK government's current actions to actions it took under former Prime Minister Tony Blair during the Iraq War.

"Just like Iraq, the government is doing everything it can to protect itself from scrutiny," said Corbyn. "Just like Iraq, it will not succeed in its attempts to suffocate the truth. We will uncover the full scale of British complicity in genocide—and we will bring about justice for the people of Palestine."