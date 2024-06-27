'The World Must Not Stay Silent!': Fresh Israeli Bombings Amid Humanitarian Hellscape in Gaza

Residents of Gaza City's Shujayea neighborhood found themselves on Thursday among the main targets of new Israeli military operations, with thousands of people fleeing as they were "hunted by tanks and planes," as one Palestinian man told Reuters—even as Israel claimed the "intense" phase of the war was over.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israel Defense Forces targeted five residential homes in the Shujayea and Sabra neighborhoods in the early morning hours of Thursday, killing at least five people in the former area and three in the latter.



Evacuation orders from the IDF came about 30 minutes after the shelling began in Shujayea, according to Al Jazeera, with families rushing to move west after receiving text messages and leaflets from the military. The IDF published a map showing that certain blocks of the residential neighborhood were now part of a combat zone where tanks were moving in.

"We were suddenly and intensively bombarded by Israel," one man fleeing the area on foot told Al Jazeera. "We came out and we don't know where to go."

Artillery attacks were also reported in the Zeitoun, Hawa, and Sheikh Ijlin neighborhoods of Gaza City. Shujayea was a key target of the IDF in the first weeks of Israel's bombardment of Gaza last October.

As Israel claims to be drawing down its attacks while rejecting a permanent cease-fire agreement, "the world must not stay silent" about the ongoing assault on Gaza, said researcher and academic Nour Naim.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported Thursday that the people who were killed in Gaza City overnight were among 47 Palestinians killed across the enclave in the past 24 hours. Fifty-two people were reported wounded in the same time period—the latest of dozens each day who are taken to hospitals where doctors struggle to treat people with severely limited supplies due to continued humanitarian aid delays and blockades.

"There are moments when anesthesia is not available, but in order to save the lives of citizens, we resort to amputation, and this causes severe pain for the wounded," a surgeon at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, toldAFP. "Every day, there are attacks that result in amputations of legs or arms for children, adults, and women."

Six people were killed overnight in an Israeli attack in Jabalia, northern Gaza, and an attack on a family home killed one person in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.

In southern Gaza, women and children were among those killed in an attack on a school where displaced people have been staying, and Israeli ground forces "systematically demolished residential buildings in the west of the city" of Rafah, Al Jazeera reported.

As the IDF has stepped up attacks in Gaza City and continued its bombardment of other areas across the enclave, doctors, humanitarian workers, and civilians described the realities of daily life in Gaza, where aid blockades and the disruption of sanitation services and water treatment have all contributed to "grim living conditions" and heightened health risks.

Joanne Perry, a doctor working with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), described to the Associated Press living conditions that have caused concern that a cholera outbreak could soon take hold.

"The crowded conditions, the lack of water, the heat, the poor sanitation—these are the preconditions of cholera," Perry told the AP.

Israeli attacks since October have destroyed Gaza's wastewater treatment plants, water desalination plants, sewage pumping facilities, and wells, and have killed government workers who have tried to repair the infrastructure, leading Palestinians to rely on contaminated and "salty" water.

"We found worms in the water. I had been drinking from it," 21-year-old Adel Dalloul told the AP. "It was salty, polluted, and full of germs... I had gastrointestinal problems and diarrhea, and my stomach hurts until this moment."

The World Health Organization has reported 485,000 cases of diarrhea—the third-leading cause of death in young children worldwide—since October, and has warned of at least one outbreak of Hepatitis A, which is spread through the consumption of water and food contaminated with fecal matter.

A mother of six in Khan Younis told Reuters that her family is relying on a charity kitchen's daily visits to their U.N.-run shelter, as 12 million pounds of food aid and other supplies have been held up since June 9, according to U.S. officials.



"If the charity kitchen did not come here for one day, we would wonder about what we will eat that day," Umm Feisal Abu Nqera told Reuters. "We are living the worst days of our lives in terms of famine and deprivation... Today, your son looks at you and you bleed from within, because you cannot provide him with his most basic rights and the simplest needs for his life."

A girl died of malnutrition on Thursday at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, bringing the official death toll from malnutrition and dehydration among children to 31.

