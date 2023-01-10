Congressional Union Vows to Fight 'Anti-Worker Attack' by House GOP

After House Republicans passed a rules package that contains union-busting language aimed at preventing Capitol Hill staff from exercising their right to organize and collectively bargain for better wages and conditions, the Congressional Workers Union pledged Monday to keep fighting for more workplace democracy.

"Though we are disappointed to see the GOP-passed rules package include both anti-worker and anti-union language, we are not surprised and have prepared for attacks from the very same party that claims to value America's working class," the CWU said in a statement.

Underscoring the hollow nature of the GOP's attempts to rebrand itself as pro-working class, House Republicans, led by newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), made clear last week that one of their first orders of business would be to reverse progress made last year when Democrats passed a resolution enabling congressional staffers to form unions.

“What Kevin McCarthy and his aides fail to realize is that our organizing drive—which aims to elevate workers' rights of staffers on both sides of the aisle—existed long before he cobbled together enough votes to win the speakership, and it will continue after," the CWU said Monday.

"The dozens of worker wins we secured last year were years in the making and made possible by current and former Hill staff who bravely spoke up before any resolution passed," the union added. "We have no plans to stop our unionization drive, and this has in fact invigorated workers to want to utilize their collective power even more and cement our seat at the table so no matter what party is in control. Our right to a democratic workplace is here to stay."