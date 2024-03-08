30+ Arrested in Chicago Protest Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire

Organizers said over 30 protesters were arrested in Chicago on Friday morning for blocking rush-hour traffic to demand a cease-fire in Israel's U.S.-backed war on the Gaza Strip.

"We can't go on acting as if the genocide isn't happening," said Deborah Adelman, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Chicago who blocked traffic at W. Jackson Boulevard and S. Dearborn Street. "We've been out on the streets for five months and we're not going anywhere."

The demonstration capped off a 24-hour vigil backed by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Chicago Educators for Palestine, Chicago Teachers Union Caucus of Rank-and-file Educators, Dissenters, Jewish Fast for Gaza, Tzedek Chicago, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, and local chapters of American Muslims for Palestine, IfNotNow, and JVP.

"We're raising our voices to say no genocide in our name!" Adelman declared. "We're here risking arrest to show our solidarity with the people of Gaza who are suffering an unfathomable assault."

Since Israel launched its brutal retaliation for a deadly Hamas-led attack on October 7, Israeli forces have killed at least 30,878 people in Gaza, injured another 72,402, displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million residents, restricted humanitarian aid, and devastated civilian infrastructure including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

For the morning action in the Illinois city—whose council called for a Gaza cease-fire in a contentious January resolution—protesters linked arms and held banners that read, ">30,000 Dead—Not One More" and "End the Siege on Gaza Now!"

Vigil participants also spent several hours reading aloud the known names of those killed. After his turn, Rabbi Aryeh Bernstein told the Chicago Tribune: "At least at the bare minimum, we will pronounce somebody's name correctly and have a moment of dignified memorialization for blessing for people who were killed prematurely in such a grotesque way... I have to imagine they did not have proper burials according to their beliefs and traditions and customs."



As the death toll mounts in Gaza, Israel is facing a South Africa-led genocide case at the International Court of Justice while U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are the targets of a complicity case in federal court.

Biden has made promises to step up humanitarian efforts for Gaza in recent days, but the United States also gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid and since October 7, his administration has repeatedly bypassed Congress to arm Israeli forces while seeking a package worth over $14 billion.

Since last fall, critics of the Israeli assault and U.S. complicity have taken to streets, bridges, tunnels, transit hubs, government buildings, and the campaign headquarters of Biden—who is seeking reelection in November—to call for an end to the genocide.

Activists gave a “State of the Genocide” address last night in response to Biden’s State of the Union. “Business cannot go on as usual and we are not going away. This genocide has been going on for 152 days and it is 100% an American project,” says @emanabdelhadi. pic.twitter.com/oIVPA4za12

— Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 8, 2024

"Civil disobedience is integral to what my family and my ancestors have practiced for generations," said Nitaawe Banks, a member of the Native American and Indigenous Students Association at DePaul University who blocked traffic in Chicago. "My grandfather was kidnapped by the U.S. government and taken 2,000 miles away to a boarding school where the federal government attempted to forcibly assimilate him."

"At that time it was illegal for him to practice his religion and traditions," Banks noted. "He went on to participate in the occupation at Wounded Knee. I'm here today to protest in solidarity with Palestine and to illustrate the lack of legitimacy the U.S. empire has."

In addition to the Friday morning action, the #StateOfTheGenocide vigil included an alternate State of the Union that coincided with the president's annual address. There were prepared speeches from In These Times executive editor Ari Bloomekatz and Eman Abdelhadi, an organizer, writer, and professor at the University of Chicago, along with remarks from other attendees.

"Biden is addressing the nation without listening to his public and, as he speaks, the death toll rises in Gaza. Just last week the Israeli military opened fire on crowds of starving Palestinians waiting for aid," said Aaron Neiderman of IfNotNow Chicago ahead of the speeches. "We demand a permanent cease-fire and an end to this genocidal war."