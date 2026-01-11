World Mourns Passing of Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Founding Member (1947-2026)

Bob Weir, one of the founding members of the Grateful Dead, has died after a storied career as guitarist and singer for one of the most iconic American rock bands of the last century.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir," read a message from Weir's daughter, Chloe Weir, posted to social media on Saturday evening. "We send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin'."

Weir—along with Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, and Bill Kreutzmann—formed the Grateful Dead in the Bay Area of California in 1965. Weir was only a teenager at the time, the youngest member of the band.

With the addition of Mickey Hart shortly after, and many others over the years, the band has toured the country in a variety of iterations ever since.

For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.



Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.



There is no final curtain here, not really. Only the sense of someone setting off again. He often spoke of a three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him. May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads. And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin’.



His loving family, Natascha, Monet, and Chloe, request privacy during this difficult time and offer their gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance. May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.

Across the world, as the news spread, people impacted by Weir's artisrtry, social activism, and the music he produced with the Dead and other bands—including Kingfish, RatDog, and various other adventures—shared their love, celebrated his life, and expressed their grief over his passing.

"I’m writing this with tears streaming down my face," wrote music journalist Vic Vela. "I sang Bobby’s songs on road trips, in the shower, while house cleaning, and, of course, at Dead shows. He provided the soundtrack of my life and his music was there for me through good times and bad. The Grateful Dead are my Everything and you started it all, Bobby. Go be with your brothers now, sir. Go be with Jerry and Phil and Pigpen— Heaven’s Heart of Gold Band. Fare thee well, Bobby We love you."

"So incredibly saddened by the passing of Bob Weir," said Kyle Hollingsworth, keyboardist for the String Cheese Incident, one of the countless rock bands over the decades heavily influenced by the innovative and improvisational style of music created by the Grateful Dead. "I spent many of my formative years dancing and watching from the audience. What a blessing to have had a moment with him. May his love light shine on. Rest in peace, Bobby."

"The dancing bears are still," declared Martha Quinn, a former VJ on MTV. "Founding Grateful Dead member Bob Weir passed away. He & the Dead were in a class unto themselves, fans saw them 100x times. Deadheads became a global family. May Bob be jamming with Jerry & Phil. They will survive, in our hearts and minds. My condolences to his loved ones, who number many."



