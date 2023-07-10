Campaigners on Monday urged the International Seabed Authority to take a "unique opportunity" to stop deep-sea mining before it starts, following the expiration of a deadline to set restrictions for extractive companies.

The ISA Council convened in Kingston, Jamaica on Monday to begin talks on whether deep-sea mining should be permitted by companies, which are now able to submit plans for the activity even though regulations are not in place. The deadline expired on Sunday.

Louisa Casson, who leads Greenpeace's campaign to stop deep-sea mining, said the ISA can and should "stop an extractive industry before it can cause any harm."

The ISA has so far allowed companies to explore the deep sea only for research purposes, but the Pacific nation of Nauru joined a Canadian firm, the Metals Company (TMC), in triggering a "two-year rule" to force governments to establish a regulatory framework for commercial mining, which proponents claim is needed to access metals like copper and cobalt for a clean energy transition.

As Common Dreamsreported in March, campaigners and several members of the authority have accused Michael Lodge, the secretary general of the ISA, of pushing for the approval of TMC's application.

"We're seeing an unprecedented wave of governments voicing concerns about the impacts of deep-sea mining."

"The ISA's mandate is to protect the oceans, but the close connection between its authorities and the industry has left the credibility of this institution hanging by a thread," said François Chartier, a campaigner with Greenpeace France who is attending the ISA meeting this week. "If governments are serious about their environmental credentials, they have to say no to deep-sea mining—no ifs, no buts. They either allow an entirely new extractive industry to start in the middle of an ecological crisis, or they do the right thing for once. This is the moment to take the wind out of the sails of an industry that has no future."

Scientists have disputed mining companies' claims that deep-sea mining is necessary, noting that cobalt and copper are already mined elsewhere on the planet, and have warned that thousands of newly discovered species living on the seabed could be threatened by the mining process.

The European Academies Science Advisory Councillast month called the push to extract metals from deep sea ecosystems "misleading" and said the practice could cause "irreparable damage" to the fragile, remote environment. Mining near the seabed can cause harmful noise and light pollution and puts the ecosystem at risk for chemical leaks and spills.

"Governments must put an immediate stop to this risky industry in order to secure long-term protection for the oceans," said Chartier. "Reckless companies were hoping that by now a new dawn for this industry would've been seen, as the ISA has left the backdoor open for deep-sea mining to start operating. But their bet backfired as deep sea miners have seriously underestimated the level of controversy and resistance to their attempt to force through the start of this destructive practice."



Following the summit beginning on Monday, where the authority will discuss how to proceed if an application is submitted for mining before regulations are finalized, the ISA will convene for its full annual assembly.

The governments of Chile, Costa Rica, France, Palau, and Vanuatu have formally requested that the ISA considers a long-term suspension of deep-sea mining at the assembly meeting, which is scheduled for July 24-28. The proposal requires the approval of two-thirds of the 168 ISA members.

"We're seeing an unprecedented wave of governments voicing concerns about the impacts of deep-sea mining," said Greenpeace on Monday, noting that Switzerland, Sweden, and Ireland have recently joined a call for a precautionary pause of any plans to move forward with the practice.

On Monday, the British Labour Party announced its support for a precautionary pause.

"If the U.K. government is serious about ocean protection, they would join the global opposition to deep-sea mining and call for a ban now!" said Greenpeace U.K.

At the assembly later this month, the ISA is expected to discuss what level of environmental harm it could permit and how it would assess liability and penalize companies for a failure to comply with regulations.

"Right now, there's very little standing between the natural wonders of the deep ocean and the mining machines, but more governments are listening to the science and stepping up efforts to stop deep-sea mining from starting this year," said Chartier. "It's a matter of urgency that states gathered in Kingston give these unique and unknown areas the protection they need from this destructive industry."