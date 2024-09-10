Tlaib Says US Has Sent a Message: 'Israel Can Kill Americans and Get Away With It'

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Monday that the Biden administration has effectively communicated to the world that the Israeli military "can kill Americans and get away with it," a comment that came hours before the Israel Defense Forces predictably concluded that its killing of a U.S. citizen in the occupied West Bank was accidental.

"Dear Americans, if you are killed by the Israeli government, our country won't care," Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote in response to remarks from U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, who deferred to the Israeli military's internal investigation when asked about the killing of 26-year-old Turkish American citizen and human rights activist Aysenur Eygi last week at a protest in the illegally occupied West Bank.

"No one will be held accountable," Tlaib added. "It doesn't matter who you are, Israel can kill Americans and get away with it."



.@iclalturan: Eyewitnesses say she was killed by Israeli sniper, autopsy says she was shot in the head…do you have any doubt



Patel: I appreciate all you’re sharing but our partners Israel are conducting a process



Rabia: Her family wants an independent investigation, would you… pic.twitter.com/5EqxXpYKSQ

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 9, 2024

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said in a statement following its inquiry into the killing of Eygi last week that it is "highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire" which was aimed not at her but at another demonstrator, whom Israel characterized as a "key instigator" of a "riot."

"Israel has sent a request to carry out an autopsy," the IDF said.

Ghassan Daghlas, the governor of the West Bank city Nablus, saidSaturday that an autopsy conducted at a nearby university "confirmed that Eygi was killed by an Israeli occupation sniper's bullet to her head." Eyewitnesses have also said Eygi was deliberately shot in the head, pushing back on the IDF's narrative.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in response to the IDF's findings that "no one should be shot and killed for attending a protest" and declared that "Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way they operate in the West Bank, including changes in their rules of engagement."

Blinken, who recently signed off on a $20 billion sale of U.S. weaponry to Israel, did not specify the changes the U.S. wants to see, nor did he suggest there would be any consequences if the Israeli government refuses to implement them.

The United States' top diplomat also did not say the Biden administration would launch its own investigation of Eygi's killing.

Over the weekend, as Common Dreamsreported, Eygi's family said in a statement that an internal Israeli probe was "not adequate" and called on the Biden administration to "order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties."



Eygi is at least the third U.S. citizen Israeli forces have killed in the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas-led attack. Since then, Israeli forces and violent far-right settlers have operated with near-total impunity in the occupied Palestinian territories, killing tens of thousands of people in Gaza and hundreds in the West Bank, including one child every two days.

Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, said Monday that "the Biden Administration should be launching its own investigation into the killing of an American citizen."



"Instead," he added, "it's deflecting and deferring to Israel to hold its own soldiers and settlers accountable, which Israel has repeatedly failed to do."