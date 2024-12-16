Multiple People Killed in Wisconsin School Shooting

This is a breaking news story... Please check back for possible updates.



Multiple people including the alleged shooter were killed and numerous others were wounded following a mass shooting Monday at a Christian school in Wisconsin's capital city.



After initially reporting a higher death toll, Madison police said three people were killed and seven others were hospitalized following the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in the city's East Buckeye neighborhood. The alleged perpetrator was reportedly a 15-year-old female student at the school who shot and killed a teacher and a student.



"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes—who called it a "sad, sad day"—told reporters at a press conference.



Our hearts ache deeply as we confront the devastating tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Once more, we are shattered by the horror of a school shooting that has claimed innocent lives and left many injured—a grim reminder of the ongoing crisis plaguing our communities.



[image or embed]

— Joe Sakran, MD, MPH, MPA (@josephsakran.bsky.social) December 16, 2024 at 10:33 AM

"Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that's most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools," the chief said.



"Stop asking why schools don't have bulletproof glass and metal detectors at all the doors," Barnes added. "Ask why schools have to. That's the question that needs to be asked."

Gun control advocates condemned the shooting and lack of action toward tackling a decadeslong public health crisis that's claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.



"This reality is inexcusable," said Brady United Against Gun Violence. "We owe it to our children to #EndGunViolence."

March for Our Lives, a youth-led gun control movement, said, "One thing is clear: This act of violence should have never been possible."

"But it is, because our 'leaders' are more interested in pandering to the gun lobby to score political points than they are in keeping us safe," the group continued. "It is sickening to know that school is not a safe place to be a child in America thanks to politicians' inaction."

"Today, our hearts break once again, but our resolve strengthens," March for Our Lives added. "We refuse to inherit a country where mass shootings are acceptable. We will fight on for a safer future."



The progressive group A Better Wisconsin Together said in a statement that "every kid deserves to go to school without fearing for their lives, teachers deserve to feel safe at work, and parents deserve to drop their kids off at school and not wonder whether their child will be a victim of gun violence."

"A Better Wisconsin Together continues to fight for a future where all Wisconsinites are free to learn in school, go to work, and move through our local communities without the fear of gun violence," the group added. "Enough is enough."



