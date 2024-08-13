Palestinians Describe 'Hell' in Gaza's So-Called 'Humanitarian Zone'

Palestinians living in the so-called "humanitarian zone" designated by Israel described extreme and worsening overcrowding on Tuesday, saying that as the Israel Defense Forces has repeatedly struck the area in recent months, displaced people living there have been left feeling they "could die any minute."



A 37-year-old mother of four, Nisreen Joudeh, told The New York Times that al-Mawasi, a stretch of coastal land to which hundreds of thousands of people from other parts of Gaza have evacuated under Israeli orders, "is no longer a safe area."

With materials for tents now costing hundreds of dollars instead of an average of $50 as they did before Israel began bombarding Gaza and blocking humanitarian aid last October, families now commonly share the tents that have been erected along the sandy shore area.

"A tent that used to accommodate four to seven people now houses 15 to 17 people from two or more families," a man named Karel Mohammed told the Times, and overcrowding has intensified in recent weeks as Israel forcibly displaced tens of thousands more Palestinians and ordered them to al-Mawasi.

People face "scorching heat" with very few trees to provide shade, and have access to only "primitive bathrooms," according to Mohammed.

With Israel continuing to block large amounts of humanitarian aid—actions that United Nations experts last month said have pushed Gaza into famine—Mohammed said there is "no drinkable water, no healthy food" in al-Mawasi.

"The truth is that this area is anything but humanitarian," said Mohammed. "Our life in these camps is like hell."

The Times' dispatch from al-Mawasi came a day after the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that the "lack of clean water" and the destruction of Gaza's sanitation and sewage treatment systems" have caused a surge in diseases including diarrhea and skin disorders across Gaza.

Mona al-Farra, another Palestinian who is sheltering in al-Mawasi in a tent crowded with nine other family members, said skin rashes among children have particularly become rampant due to a lack of clean water and medicine.



"We live in an area that is considered humanitarian and is supposed to be safe, but it is not," she told the Times, adding that her family frequently hears airstrikes nearby. "There is no safe place for us or our children."



Last month, at least 90 Palestinians were killed in a bombing within al-Mawasi, which the IDF said had targeted Hamas commander Muhammed Deif.



The so-called humanitarian zone covers 18 square miles, according to the U.N., or nearly 13% of the Gaza Strip. The IDF adjusted the area's borders last month, shrinking it by about one-fifth.



Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), shared on social media on Monday drawings that had been made by children in a mental health clinic in al-Mawasi, with the artwork exemplifying the "complete psychological destruction" among Gaza's youngest residents that a report warned of earlier this year.

"Even though the wounds are invisible, the drawings provide a glimpse into what these children have witnessed. It is beyond words," said Samuel Johann, an emergency coordinator for MSF. "I cannot express what I feel, seeing what these children have experienced, through their eyes and the reality they are facing."

"Today," he said, "I heard a Palestinian colleague describe the human suffering of the war as such: 'Only the dead have been spared this suffering.'"