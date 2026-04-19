8 Children Killed in 'Extensive' Mass Shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana

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Eight children were killed on Sunday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana, in what authorities described as a domestic disturbance.

Police Chief Wayne Smith reported that the victims were between the ages of 1 and 14 years old. Officials are still gathering information about the spree killing, which they say took place across three different locations. A total of ten people were shot.

"This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen," Smith said.

Gunshot victims were found at two homes and at the scene of a carjacking. The suspected gunman was shot dead in nearby Bossier City by police during a car chase.

Two adult women were also reportedly shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head. One of the women is believed to have had a relationship with the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

Police said some of the children who were killed were also "descendants" of the alleged shooter.

There have been at least 114 mass shootings in the United States in 2026, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a decline from previous years. At least 65 children between ages 0-11 have been killed and 124 injured in gun violence incidents this year.

"This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had in Shreveport," said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. "So, right now we’re going to process the information, and it's in very good hands."