'Message Delivered': After Months of Pressure, Postal Service Vows to Ramp Up EV Purchases

Climate campaigners welcomed the U.S. Postal Service\u0026#039;s announcement Tuesday that it plans to buy at least 66,000 electric vehicles in the coming years to replace its aging, gas-guzzling fleet, a move that comes after months of pressure from environmental groups and the Biden White House.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, the USPS—led by scandal-plagued Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—said at least 45,000 of the 60,000 next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDV) it intends to purchase from Oshkosh Defense by 2028 will be electric. The postal agency added that it also plans to buy \u0022an additional 21,000 battery-electric delivery vehicles through 2028, representing a mix of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) vehicles.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every neighborhood, every household in America deserves to have electric USPS trucks delivering clean air with their mail.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe USPS said 100% of the NGDV purchases delivered in 2026 and beyond are expected to be electric and promised to continue exploring the \u0022feasibility of achieving 100% electrification for the overall Postal Service delivery vehicle fleet.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported that \u0022the Postal Service will continue buying internal combustion engine vehicles because half of the fleet still consists of delivery vans and trucks that travel longer distances to ferry mail between cities and states.\u0022\r\n\r\nNevertheless, advocates who have been sharply critical of DeJoy\u0026#039;s handling of new vehicle procurement plans applauded the USPS announcement Tuesday as a significant step in the right direction.\r\n\r\nKatherine García of the Sierra Club, one of several environmental groups that sued the U.S. Postal Service in April over its previous plan to replace its\u0026nbsp;dilapidated fleet with mostly gas-powered trucks, said Tuesday that \u0022finally we\u0026#039;re seeing the commonsense decision to move the government\u0026#039;s largest fleet of vehicles to all-electric, a massive win for climate and public health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead of receiving pollution with their daily mail packages, communities across the U.S. will get the relief of cleaner air,\u0022 said García. \u0022The way we get to a 100% electric fleet matters—these vehicles must be union-built and made with materials from a clean supply chain.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe mail agency\u0026#039;s new vehicle plan represents a dramatic shift from its original proposal earlier this year. Under that plan, as the climate group Earthjustice explained Tuesday, \u002290% of the new trucks would be combustion vehicles with a worse fuel economy than a gas-powered Ford F-150 and worse mileage than the 1988 Grumman postal truck model when new.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the course of a year we\u0026#039;ve gone from a USPS plan to buy trucks with the fuel economy of a late 1990s Hummer to a visionary commitment to modernize mail delivery in the United States with electric trucks,\u0022 Adrian Martinez, an attorney with Earthjustice, said in a statement. \u0022We\u0026#039;re grateful to the Biden administration for stepping in to put us on course for an electric future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every neighborhood, every household in America deserves to have electric USPS trucks delivering clean air with their mail, and today\u0026#039;s announcement takes us almost all the way there,\u0022 said Martinez. \u0022The Postal Service\u0026#039;s shift to only purchasing electric mail trucks within five years is the marker of a sea change in the federal fleet as the country looks to an electric future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven that the transportation sector is one of the largest sources of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, the Postal Service\u0026#039;s shift toward electrification could have major implications for President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s push to cut the country\u0026#039;s emissions by at least 50% by 2030.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, the Biden Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criticized the Postal Service\u0026#039;s original plan to replace its delivery fleet with largely gas-powered trucks, warning that the USPS failed to \u0022consider more environmentally protective feasible alternatives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Postal Service\u0026#039;s proposal as currently crafted represents a crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world,\u0022 Vicki Arroyo, associate administrator of policy for the EPA, wrote in a February letter.\r\n\r\nBrenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, celebrated the newly revealed plan as important progress, saying in a statement that \u0022neighborhoods will see cleaner air, better health, and good-paying clean energy jobs\u0022 as a result.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. Postal Service plan sets the pace for other leading public and private sector fleets,\u0022 said Mallory. \u0022It is clear that the future of transportation is electric—and that future is here.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic lawmakers also welcomed the new plan.\r\n\r\n\u0022If there\u0026#039;s ever an important use for electric vehicles, it\u0026#039;s vehicles like mail trucks that start and stop every house,\u0022 tweeted Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). \u0022Glad to see USPS take action I\u0026#039;ve been pushing for to replace gas-guzzling mail trucks (seriously, they get 8.2 MPG).\u0022