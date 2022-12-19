THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

January 6 committee members during hearing

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), center, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), right, are seen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE: Criminal Referrals for Trump Expected During Final Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

"I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is, you have to be prosecuted," said one member of the panel on Sunday.

Jon Queally

The final public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will be held Monday afternoon, a televised session that will include a vote on issuing criminal referrals against former president Donald Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In public statements and interviews over recent days, committee members have made clear their shared belief that Trump is guilty of criminal conduct related to his involvement in the lead up to the insurrection that took place on January 2, 2021 and his behavior on that day.

"I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) during a Sunday appearance on CNN. “And I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is, you have to be prosecuted."

While referrals by the committee would carrying no specific legal consequences for Trump, the ultimate question remains whether Attorney General Merrick Garland will file criminal charges against the former president who last month announced he is seeking the presidency in 2024.

Watch Monday's hearing live at 1:00 pm local time in Washington, D.C.:

According to the Washington Post:

The criminal and civil referrals will precede the release of a final report compiled by the committee that will tell the most comprehensive story to date of the events leading up to the attack and Donald Trump’s role in fomenting it.

The committee is expected to vote on referring Trump for three charges: obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection. Politico first reported that the three charges would be considered by the panel.

In addition to DOJ referrals for Trump, the committee is also considering consequences over ethics violations for Republican members of Congress who refused to comply with subpoenas issued by the panel.

"None of the subpoenaed members complied,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a committee member, said during a closed-door meeting on Sunday, according to reporting by NBC News. "And we are now referring four members of Congress for appropriate sanction with the House Ethics Committee for failure to comply."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
January 6 committee members during hearing

WATCH LIVE: Criminal Referrals for Trump Expected During Final Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

"I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law, and that is, you have to be prosecuted," said one member of the panel on Sunday.

Jon Queally ·

British woman protests deportations

UK Court Upholds 'Inhumane' Plan to Send Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda

"People will not stand by and watch this government treat refugees like human cargo," said one rights groups.

Julia Conley ·

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, now the CTO of Inrupt, speaks at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon on November 4, 2022.

Tim Berners-Lee Wants to Enable Internet Users to Own Their Personal Data

"You need to get back to a situation where you have autonomy, you have control of all your data," says the inventor of the World Wide Web.

Kenny Stancil ·

Delegate from Democratic Republic of Congo during biodiversity summit

A 'Weak' Global Biodiversity Pact Approved at COP15 Despite Objections of African Nations

"This is an open invitation to greenwash," warned Greenpeace. "In its present shape, it won't halt biodiversity loss, much less reverse it."

Jon Queally ·

Elon Musk waving

'I Will Abide': In Self-Imposed Survey, 57.5% of Twitter Say Musk Should Step Down as CEO

With 17,502, 391 total votes, only 42.5% said he should remain in charge of powerful social media platform.

Common Dreams staff ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.