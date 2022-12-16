California Approves Blueprint to Become Carbon Neutral by 2045

California regulators on Thursday unanimously greenlighted a blueprint to cut planet-heating emissions by 85% and get the state to carbon neutrality by 2045, a plan that climate campaigners framed as flawed but still a major step in the right direction.\r\n\r\n\u0022This board is starting to show some real climate leadership.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved the 2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality, which it called an \u0022unprecedented\u0022\u0026nbsp;sector-by-sector roadmap to \u0022guide the world\u0026#039;s fourth-largest economy away from its current dependence on petroleum and fossil gas to clean and renewable energy resources and zero-emission vehicles.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic Gov. Gavin Newsom—who in September signed a legislative package aimed at meeting the 2045 goal—declared Thursday that \u0022we are making history here in California, and today caps an amazing 10 days for world-leading climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022California is leading the world\u0026#039;s most significant economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution—we\u0026#039;re cutting pollution, turning the page on fossil fuels, and creating millions of new jobs,\u0022 Newsom added, noting that the new plan is also expected to save state residents $200 billion in health costs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nExperts at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) welcomed CARB\u0026#039;s approval of the roadmap.\r\n\r\n\u0022This plan accelerates California\u0026#039;s ongoing transition away from a transportation system fueled by petroleum to one largely powered by renewable electricity,\u0022 said Jeremy Martin, UCS senior scientist and director of fuels policy. \u0022The petroleum phaseout will be challenging, and there must be a responsible and equitable plan to minimize economic impacts to refinery communities and oil industry workers that they should be involved in developing.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe board in August moved to only allow the sale of zero-emission new cars in the state by 2035, with incremental goals over the next decade. The plan approved Thursday includes targets for aviation fuel and medium-duty vehicles. Martin emphasized the importance of policymakers ensuring that electric vehicles are accessible and affordable.\r\n\r\nAlong with changes in transportation and agriculture, the plan calls for dramatically increasing renewable power.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022An unprecedented buildup of solar, wind, energy storage, and other clean energy technologies will be essential to reducing California\u0026#039;s emissions,\u0022 said UCS Western states energy manager Mark Specht. \u0022The state must now embark on the task of ramping up renewable energy production and sustaining record-breaking levels of deployment over the next two decades.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe roadmap acknowledges that the state \u0022adopted legislation to facilitate extension of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant for five years beyond its 2025 planned closure.\u0022 The Biden administration came under fire last month for awarding Pacific Gas \u0026amp; Electric (PG\u0026amp;E) $1.1 billion in federal funding to keep its reactors running.\r\n\r\n\u0022The plan is very reliant on carbon dioxide removal, particularly energy-intensive direct air capture, to achieve net-zero emissions,\u0022 Specht pointed out. \u0022California should carefully assess the feasibility of scaling up these nascent technologies and consider whether additional emissions reductions across the economy are a more viable approach to meeting its climate goals.\u0022\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners and state residents on Thursday were also critical of the roadmap\u0026#039;s reliance on carbon capture technologies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Improvements in the state climate plan—including bold targets for expanding mass transit, stopping the expansion of gas power plants, and planning for the phasedown of oil production—could not have been won without the political courage of current board leadership,\u0022 said California Environmental Justice Alliance political director Mabel Tsang. \u0022We applaud the call for an inter-agency process to coordinate the phasedown of oil refining and extraction in California.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, the plan still paves the way for billions in subsidies for oil and gas executives by using carbon capture schemes to lock in refineries, dirty gas power plants, and polluting bioenergy and hydrogen facilities,\u0022 Tsang stressed. \u0022We urge CARB to hold a dedicated rulemaking process for carbon capture and storage permitting to ensure that these projects do not increase air and water pollution in already overburdened communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The plan still paves the way for billions in subsidies for oil and gas executives by using carbon capture schemes to lock in refineries, dirty gas power plants, and polluting bioenergy and hydrogen facilities.\u0022\r\n\r\nConnie Cho, an associate attorney at one of Communities for a Better Environment\u0026#039;s California offices, offered similar applause and criticism.\r\n\r\n\u0022This board is starting to show some real climate leadership with their call for a coordinated, multi-agency process to phase down oil refining and extraction as demand for oil declines in California,\u0022 she said. \u0022This is a huge step toward protecting public health, stabilizing our climate, and finally addressing the growing issue of oil exports.\u0022\r\n\r\nCho also warned that \u0022the plan still offers massive giveaways to Big Oil, using carbon capture to keep refineries online and increasing pollution through the expansion of dirty hydrogen in California.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile some campaigners pointed out the plan\u0026#039;s shortcomings, others highlighted bright spots, including that several board members visited communities impacted by gas plants, oil refineries, and other polluting industries.\r\n\r\n\u0022The improvements in the state\u0026#039;s climate plan show what\u0026#039;s possible when regulators and decision-makers step out of the halls of Sacramento and see firsthand the consequences of their policy decisions,\u0022 said Juan Flores, a community organizer with the Center for Race, Poverty, and Environment and member of CARB\u0026#039;s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee. \r\n\r\n\u0022We hope that this practice will be a model for future climate policy development both within CARB and beyond,\u0022 Flores added, \u0022and urge CARB to establish a permanent Environmental Justice Advisory Council and incorporate robust public health analysis for the implementation of the scoping plan.\u0022