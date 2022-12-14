THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a rally

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) speaks during a rally on April 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'Corporate Greed Is a Disease': Tlaib Delivers Fiery Speech in Support of Rail Workers

During a rally in the nation's capital, the Michigan progressive urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee paid sick leave for rail employees.

Jake Johnson

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan delivered an impassioned speech in support of rail workers on Tuesday, denouncing the rapacity of hugely profitable railroad giants and imploring President Joe Biden to use his executive authority to provide the essential employees with the paid sick leave that they've long been denied.

"Corporate greed is a disease in this country," Tlaib said during a rail worker solidarity rally in Washington, D.C., one of a number of events that took place nationwide. "We do live in the richest country on the planet, and no worker should have to choose between their health and a paycheck."

Tlaib went on to cite the story of Aaron Hiles, a locomotive engineer who died of a heart attack earlier this year after he put off a doctor's appointment to go into work—an incident that called further attention to the rail industry's draconian attendance policies and deteriorating working conditions, products of Wall Street intervention.

"We cannot allow corporate greed... to continue to kill workers and our families," Tlaib said.

The Michigan Democrat's remarks came two weeks after Congress voted to impose on U.S. rail employees a White House-brokered contract agreement that doesn't include a single paid sick day, denying workers the right to strike as rail companies refuse to budge on the demand for basic benefits. The contract deal was rejected by unions representing more than half of the U.S. rail workforce.

While progressive lawmakers including Tlaib attempted to add a week of paid sick days to the agreement, the effort ultimately failed to reach the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, with 43 Republicans voting no.

"It is disgraceful that 43 senators with unlimited paid sick leave voted against providing decency of even seven days of paid sick leave for our rail workers," Tlaib, one of the few House Democrats to vote against imposing the White House-brokered deal on rail workers, said at Tuesday's rally.

Tlaib stressed that the struggle to ensure rail workers receive paid sick leave isn't over. Last week, as Common Dreams reported, Tlaib, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and dozens of other lawmakers called on Biden to take executive action to address the issue.

As The American Prospect's David Dayen and Harold Meyerson explained, then-President Barack Obama "issued an executive order on Labor Day 2015 that required federal contractors to provide their employees with seven paid sick days per year."

"All the rail companies have been federal contractors going back to the 19th century, moving freight and supplies on behalf of multiple federal agencies," Dayen and Meyerson wrote. "But Obama's order was limited to workers whose wages are governed under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Service Contract Act, or the Davis-Bacon Act. Rail workers fall under a different law, the Railway Labor Act... The letter from Sanders and his colleagues argues that President Biden can and should extend the executive order to give rail workers sick days."

Speaking after Tlaib at Tuesday's rally, Sanders vowed to "continue the fight to guarantee paid family and medical leave to all workers in America."

"We're gonna bring not only the rail unions together, but workers all over this country to demand the justice that is long overdue," the Vermont senator added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton Blocks Senate PRESS Act Designed to Protect Journalists

"The exceptions to make sure we could protect our country," noted Sen. Ron Wyden, the bill's sponsor, "were strong enough to get the support of 435 members of the House."

Jessica Corbett ·

Kate Brown

'This Is Big': Oregon Gov. Commutes Death Sentences, Dismantles State Execution Chamber

"Justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people," said Gov. Kate Brown.

Julia Conley ·

Anas Hamed (right) and his sister Inas are pictured on November 12, 2009 in Fallujah, Iraq, where birth defects have soared in the wake of the U.S. military's invasion.

'Shameful': Critics Denounce US Warship Named 'Fallujah,' Site of Civilian Massacres in Iraq

"Some of the most heinous U.S. war crimes committed during the Iraq War took place in the city of Fallujah," said journalist Jeremy Scahill.

Kenny Stancil ·

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a rally

'Corporate Greed Is a Disease': Tlaib Delivers Fiery Speech in Support of Rail Workers

During a rally in the nation's capital, the Michigan progressive urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee paid sick leave for rail employees.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer clap during a White House event

'This Is Abhorrent,' Say Climate Groups as Schumer Plans to Force Vote on Manchin's Dirty Deal

"We've defeated it twice before, and we'll do it again," said Earthjustice.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.