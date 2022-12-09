Racism Poses Public Health Threat to Millions Worldwide: Lancet Studies

\u0022Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental determinants of health globally.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s the conclusion of a series of research papers published Friday in the eminent British medical journal The Lancet examining how \u0022historic systems and structures of power and oppression and discriminatory ideologies have shaped policy and practice today.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe studies show that racial discrimination \u0022leads to poorer health outcomes and quality of care\u0022 while converging \u0022with systems of oppression, including those based on age, gender, and socioeconomic status to exacerbate or mitigate experiences of discrimination.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the research:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a study of over two million pregnancies across 20 high-income and middle-income countries, neonatal death, stillbirth, and preterm delivery were more likely among babies born to Black, Hispanic, and South Asian women.\r\n\r\nAnother shows how theft of land and destruction of traditional practices of Indigenous Brazilians are associated with adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Among people diagnosed with brain tumors in the USA, Black patients were more likely to have recommendations against surgical resection, regardless of clinical, demographic, and socioeconomic factors, suggesting bias in clinical decision making.\r\n\r\nIn Australia, everyday discrimination contributes to half the burden of psychological distress experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The logical conclusion is that racism and discrimination must be central concerns—for practitioners, researchers, and institutions—to advance health equity.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The core problem is an inequality in power, historically rooted but still operating today,\u0022 The Lancet asserts. \u0022It shapes environments and opportunities.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn order to combat racism in public health, the studies recommend:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tIncreasing cultural safety and diversity in the healthcare workforce;\r\n\tWorking with affected communities to achieve healthcare systems that are more flexible, accessible, and welcoming; and\r\n\tStrengthening Indigenous self-determination and land rights.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound effects on the health of disadvantaged people,\u0022 University College of London researcher Delan Devakumar, lead author of the papers, told The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\u0022Until racism and xenophobia are universally recognized as significant drivers of determinants of health,\u0022 Devakumar added, \u0022the root causes of discrimination will remain in the shadows and continue to cause and exacerbate health inequities.\u0022