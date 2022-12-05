Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

big_pharma.2600x1361

Demonstrators demand lower prescription drug costs in front of the New York Stock Exchange on November 14, 2019. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Patient Groups Push Congress to Combat Big Pharma Greed in Spending Bill

"As Congress works toward finalizing an end-of-year budget package, we urge the chambers to include bipartisan legislation to address abuse of the Food and Drug Administration's citizen petition process in order to reduce drug prices and save the government hundreds of millions of dollars."

Brett Wilkins

A coalition of patient advocacy groups on Monday urged members of Congress to include bipartisan legislation in the year-end budget package that proponents say will lower prescription drug prices—in part by reforming a citizens' petition process often abused by pharmaceutical companies to delay approval of cheaper generic medications.

"Passing the bipartisan citizen petition bill would be a win-win for Congress."

"As Congress works toward finalizing an end-of-year budget package, we urge the chambers to include bipartisan legislation to address abuse of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) citizen petition process in order to reduce drug prices and save the government hundreds of millions of dollars by speeding generics to market to increase competition," the eight groups, led by Patients for Affordable Drugs NOW (P4ADNow), said in a letter to congressional leaders.

The letter asserts that S. 562, the Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act, "strengthens the FDA's ability to reject citizen petitions if it believes the primary purpose of the petition is to delay approval of a generic competitor."

The bill's proponents say the proposed legislation will more effectively identify "sham" citizen petitions filed as a means of delaying FDA approval of generic drugs and biosimilars.

"Passing the bipartisan citizen petition bill would be a win-win for Congress—it boosts competition by decreasing barriers for cheaper generic drugs to come to market, driving down prices for patients, and saving the government hundreds of millions of dollars," P4ADNow founder David Mitchell said in a statement.

The P4ADNow letter continued:

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have identified submission of sham citizen petitions as a threat to timely approval of generics and competition. In 2018, Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb noted that manipulation of the process "can add to resource burdens on the generic drug review process and the FDA's regulatory decision making" and decrease the speed of the approval process. In its 2021 drug pricing competition plan, the Biden administration also said that legislative changes were needed to "make it harder for brand manufacturers to abuse the regulatory process to prevent the introduction of biosimilar and generic products" such as through manipulation of the citizen petition process.

A 2016 analysis by Michael Carrier and Carl Minniti published in the American University Law Review revealed that brand-name drug-makers filed 92% of all FDA citizen petitions between 2011 and 2015, with the agency rejecting 90% of them.

Carrier and Minniti concluded that "citizen petitions represent a hidden tool in [Big Pharma's] toolkit of entry-delaying activity, all to the detriment of consumers forced to pay high drug prices. And in defiance of Congress' attempt to limit abuse, citizen petitions play an increasingly important role in delaying generic competition."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Ukraine bombing

Fears of Escalation as Ukraine Answers Russian Missile Onslaught With Strike Deep Inside Invader's Territory

Ukrainian drones bombed two air bases more than 300 miles inside Russia, reportedly killing three soldiers, wounding four others, and damaging multiple warplanes.

Brett Wilkins ·

big_pharma.2600x1361

Patient Groups Push Congress to Combat Big Pharma Greed in Spending Bill

"As Congress works toward finalizing an end-of-year budget package, we urge the chambers to include bipartisan legislation to address abuse of the Food and Drug Administration's citizen petition process in order to reduce drug prices and save the government hundreds of millions of dollars."

Brett Wilkins ·

DSA protests Biden in Boston

10,000+ Sign Open Letter Demanding Biden Order Paid Sick Leave for Railway Workers

"No one, especially in the world's richest nation, should have to choose between forgoing pay or working through severe illness and family emergencies," says The Lever's letter.

Jessica Corbett ·

Protester dressed as a Bible at Supreme Court

Right-Wing SCOTUS Majority Signals Support for Anti-LGBTQ+ Reactionaries

"It does not bode well for the future of civil rights law that Gorsuch believes a state imposes 'reeducation training' on employers when it reminds them how to comply with nondiscrimination rules," said one court observer.

Julia Conley ·

red panda

Report Reveals Corporate Capture of Global Biodiversity Efforts Ahead of Summit

"Their 'solutions' are carefully crafted in order to not undermine their business models; ultimately they do nothing for the environment," said one Friends of the Earth campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.