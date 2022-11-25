'The Nightmare Materializes': Far-Right Extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir to Be Israel's National Security Minister

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli lawmaker who was convicted of incitement to racism against Arabs and supporting a terrorist organization in 2007, is poised to become Israel\u0026#039;s national security minister after reaching a deal Friday with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu\u0026#039;s Likud party.\r\n\r\nHaaretz reported that the agreement between Likud and Ben-Gvir\u0026#039;s Jewish Power party is the first Netanyahu \u0022has signed with another party as part of the coalition negotiations following this month\u0026#039;s elections, which saw his bloc winning the majority of votes.\u0022 Under the terms of the deal, Reuters observed, Ben-Gvir \u0022will have an expanded security portfolio that will include responsibility for Border Police in the occupied West Bank.\u0022\r\n\r\nBen-Gvir hailed the new agreement as an \u0022important step\u0022 in the process of establishing \u0022a full right-wing government.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo advocates of Palestinian rights, the news was deeply alarming if not surprising, given the expectation that Ben-Gvir would receive a key post in what\u0026#039;s expected to be Israel\u0026#039;s most right-wing government ever.\r\n\r\n\u0022The nightmare materializes,\u0022 tweeted writer Abe Silberstein.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Palestinian Authority said Ben-Gvir\u0026#039;s elevation to national security minister could have a \u0022catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict\u0022 and further undercut the prospects of future diplomatic talks.\r\n\r\nThe Financial Times notes that Ben-Gvir is \u0022a disciple of Meir Kahane, a rabbi who wanted to strip Arab-Israelis of citizenship and whose party was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ben-Gvir was on the fringes of Israeli politics until he entered parliament last year,\u0022 the newspaper added. \u0022At the time, Netanyahu said that Ben-Gvir—who until a couple of years ago kept in his house a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Palestinians in a mosque in 1994—was not fit to serve as a minister. However, as Ben-Gvir\u0026#039;s popularity surged in the run-up to this year\u0026#039;s poll, Netanyahu changed tack and acknowledged that the 46-year-old lawyer was likely to become a member of his cabinet.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Jerusalem Post reported at the time of Ben-Gvir\u0026#039;s 2007 conviction, \u0022The self-declared Kahane spokesman was found guilty for carrying signs that read, \u0026#039;Expel the Arab enemy\u0026#039; and \u0026#039;Rabbi Kahane was right: The Arab MKs are a fifth column.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He was acquitted on similar charges for chanting \u0026#039;Death to the Arabs\u0026#039; after a Jerusalem bombing, and for stating that outlawing the [far-right extremist] Kach movement was a joke,\u0022 the outlet added.