Outrage as Starbucks Moves to Close First Unionized Shop in Its Home City of Seattle

Starbucks announced late Monday that it will soon shutter yet another unionized location—this time the Seattle shop that was the first to unionize in the coffee giant\u0026#039;s home city.\r\n\r\nWhile Starbucks said in a statement that the planned closure is due to \u0022safety and security\u0022 concerns, workers and union representatives characterized the decision as clearly retaliatory given the Broadway East and Denny Way\u0026#039;s status as the first organized shop in the city where Starbucks was founded and is currently headquartered.\r\n\r\n\u0022Starbucks and [billionaire CEO] Howard Schultz believe they are above the law. They believe they can do whatever they want and get away with it,\u0022 Starbucks Workers United wrote on Twitter. \u0022This is unacceptable and will not stand.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They can fire us, shut down our stores, send whatever messages they want to us, but WE\u0026#039;RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE.\u0022\r\n\r\nDecember 9 is the final day before the store will be closed to the public. As Starbucks Workers United Seattle pointed out, that is the one-year anniversary of the first-ever Starbucks union victory in Buffalo, New York last year.\r\n\r\nThe Broadway and Denny location is one of several unionized stores in Seattle that Starbucks has moved to shut down in recent months as the company continues its relentless anti-union campaign across the country, drawing accusations of mass labor law violations and legal action from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).\r\n\r\n\u0022On the average month between April and September, the union filed 43 [unfair labor practice] charges, more than one per day,\u0022 Matt Bruenig of the People\u0026#039;s Policy Project noted earlier this month. \u0022The charges generally allege that Starbucks has engaged in retaliation against workers attempting to unionize.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than 260 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize since last year, but not a single store has secured a contract as management and its anti-union Littler Mendelson attorneys engage in common stalling tactics and abruptly walk out of sessions before any real bargaining can begin.\r\n\r\nLast week, thousands of unionized Starbucks workers from hundreds of stores across the country walked off the job to protest management\u0026#039;s refusal to bargain in good faith and ongoing punishment of union organizers, which has led the NLRB to ask a federal court for a nationwide cease-and-desist order against the company.\r\n\r\nCasey Moore, a Buffalo barista and a member of the National Starbucks Workers United Communications Committee, tweeted late Monday that \u0022what Howard Schultz fundamentally misunderstands about this movement is that we are a fucking hydra.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Cut down one of us, and there\u0026#039;s five new workers to take their place,\u0022 Moore wrote. \u0022They can fire us, shut down our stores, send whatever messages they want to us, but WE\u0026#039;RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE. Nowhere. Not until we win a goddamn contract and hold this company accountable for every last worker they fired and every last store they closed.\u0022\r\n\r\nStarbucks denies that its recent store closures had anything to do with unionization, but workers say a significant percentage of the stores shuttered were in the process of organizing. In August, Starbucks Workers United said that 42% of the stores the company closed in the preceding months were engaged in union activity.\r\n\r\nLast month, Starbucks shut down the first unionized store in Colorado Springs a day before the date that the union had requested for the first bargaining session.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, Starbucks announced the closure of a Portland, Maine location that was the second store to unionize in the state.