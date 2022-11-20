UN Demands Demilitarized Zone After Latest Zaporizhzhia Shelling

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency repeated a demand that the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine be established as a demilitarized zone on Sunday, after at least a dozen shells exploded at the plant.\r\n\r\nReports of the shellings were \u0022extremely disturbing,\u0022 Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable,\u0022 said Grossi. \u0022Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you\u0026#039;re playing with fire!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian forces have been occupying the plant and stationing military equipment there since March, following President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nStrikes at the plant, which have been reported intermittently since the Russians seized the facility, have sparked fears of a nuclear accident, which experts say could spread radioactive material across Europe. So far no radiation leaks have been reported.\r\n\r\nThe Ukrainian state nuclear company, Energoatom, reported that Sunday morning\u0026#039;s shelling damaged water storage tanks and a steam purge generator system.\r\n\r\nAll of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, have been shut down this year as a precaution, but previous shelling has damaged the plant\u0026#039;s power supply, which could cause nuclear fuel to overheat.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m not giving up until [a demilitarized] zone has become a reality,\u0022 Grossi said Sunday. \u0022As the ongoing apparent shelling demonstrates, it is needed more than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian and Russian nuclear authorities each blamed the other side for the most recent strikes.