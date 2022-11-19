'Colossal Fossil': US 'Isolated' in Opposition to Loss and Damage Fund at COP27

Negotiators on Saturday were reviewing a new proposal put forward by the Egyptian delegation at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, which included a compromise on \u0022loss and damage\u0022 funding for developing countries that have been hardest-hit by the climate crisis—but lacked a call for a fossil fuel phaseout.\r\n\r\nUnder pressure from the Global South, the issue of loss and damage has been a major focus at the conference, which is now in overtime as negotiators haggle over loss and damage as well as concrete steps to phase out all fossil fuel pollution.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fossil fuel lobby is shaping the deal here and we cannot afford this.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. has emerged as a holdout regarding the creation of funding mechanisms for countries in the Global South, where millions are facing drought-fueled hunger crises, catastrophic flooding, and other climate impacts despite their countries contributing a tiny fraction of the carbon emissions caused by the U.S., the biggest historic fossil fuel emitter in the world.\r\n\r\nThe draft proposal offered by the Egyptian hosts of the conference on Saturday included a dedicated loss and damage fund that would be set up by the end of 2021 and a committee that would decide how the fund should operate, with those plans finalized at next year\u0026#039;s conference, COP28 in Dubai. The proposal \u0022urges\u0022 countries in the Global North to contribute to the fund.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. delegation, led by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, has blocked the inclusion of a dedicated loss and damage fund in the conference\u0026#039;s final agreement—with the country\u0026#039;s stonewalling earning it the title of \u0022colossal fossil\u0022 at a ceremony organized by climate campaigners on Friday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Sadly, the U.S. traded its supposed climate ambition for some dino-sized hypocrisy at this summit,\u0022 Jean Su, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told The Guardian.\r\n\r\nKerry told Politico on Wednesday that the U.S. would back a resolution that calls for a loss and damage plan being finalized no later than 2024, but the United States\u0026#039; position on the latest draft proposal was unclear on Saturday.\r\n\r\nThe European Union in recent days has joined developing countries in pushing for loss and damage financing, with E.U. climate envoy Frans Timmermans releasing a proposal Friday—leaving the U.S. \u0022stranded,\u0022 as Politico reported. The American delegation did not speak at the session where Timmermanns unveiled the E.U. proposal.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. might end up being isolated from the entire conversation, and therefore has no other choice but to come on board,\u0022 Seve Paeniu, finance minister for Tuvalu, told the outlet.\r\n\r\nNegotiations in the final hours of the gathering may also be logistically complicated by Kerry\u0026#039;s Covid-19 diagnosis, which was reported Friday.\r\n\r\nWhile the proposal put forward by the Egyptians made progress on loss and damage, it did not include a call for all countries to phase out the use of oil and gas. Instead, like the first draft document issued earlier this week, it made a call to \u0022accelerate efforts toward the phase-down of unabated coal power and phaseout of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies,\u0022 as the agreement out of COP26 in Glasgow did one year ago.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTimmermanns threatened to walk out of negotiations Saturday morning, warning, \u0022We cannot accept that 1.5°C dies here and today,\u0022 in reference to the Paris climate agreement\u0026#039;s goal of limiting planetary heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are already in overtime at COP27 and our message is very clear—we cannot afford a bad deal,\u0022 said Zeina Khalil Hajj. \u0022The world around us is on fire, we cannot delay implementing 1.5°C.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nHajj noted that more than 600 fossil fuel lobbyists have attended the talks where negotiators are now failing to hammer out a deal that takes into consideration repeated warnings from climate experts regarding the continued use of oil and gas.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fossil fuel lobby is shaping the deal here and we cannot afford this,\u0022 she said. \u0022It is now up to the presidency to lead us in [the right] direction and we call upon the Egyptian presidency and the negotiating parties to put people\u0026#039;s health, our future and the planet ahead of fossil fuel company profits.\u0022