Sanders

The next book from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is due out on February 21, 2023. (Photo: Penguin Random House)

New Bernie Sanders Book to Declare: "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

"Humane, clear-eyed, and—yes—angry, this is a vital book for our times and for our future," said publishing director Thomas Penn.

Jessica Corbett

"It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism presents a vision that extends beyond the promises of past campaigns to reveal what would be possible if the political revolution took place, if we would finally recognize that economic rights are human rights, and if we would work to create a society that provides a decent standard of living for all. This isn't some utopian fantasy; this is democracy as we should know it."

"Sanders' success today shows that much of America is tired of rising inequality."

That's according to Penguin Random House, which will publish the forthcoming book by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on February 21, 2023.

Written with journalist John Nichols, a national affairs correspondent at The Nation, It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism offers "a progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like," the publisher also said.

Publishing director Thomas Penn described the book as a "scorching denunciation of a system that is manifestly failing the vast majority of people along with the planet itself."

"But there is, he says, another way: If we are prepared to call out uber-capitalism for what it is, together we can bring about transformational change," Penn told The Guardian. "Humane, clear-eyed, and—yes—angry, this is a vital book for our times and for our future. We are thrilled to be publishing it."

Sanders is in his third term in the Senate, which he joined after 16 years in the House of Representatives. News of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism comes on the heels of last week's midterm elections and as the senator—currently chair of the Budget Committee—seeks to lead the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) next year.

A longtime advocate of universal healthcare, climate action, labor rights, and raising taxes on the rich, Sanders sought the Democratic nomination for president in both 2016 and 2020, declaring at the outset of his second presidential campaign that "together we can create a nation that leads the world in the struggle for peace and for economic, racial, social, and environmental justice."

The senator's previous books include Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (2016), Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution (2017), and Where We Go from Here (2018).

The unreleased book has already won praise from renowned French economist Thomas Piketty, who said that "Sanders' success today shows that much of America is tired of rising inequality and these so-called political changes and intends to revive both a progressive agenda and the American tradition of egalitarianism."

British writer Owen Jones was more concise, simply saying, "Bernie Sanders has changed U.S. politics forever."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
