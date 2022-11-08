German Chancellor, Greta Thunberg Call for Release Hunger Striker Alaa Abd El Fattah

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday joined the growing chorus of calls demanding that United Nations Climate Change Conference host Egypt release hunger-striking political prisoner Alaa Abd El Fattah.\r\n\r\n\u0022Human rights and climate movements are stronger when we stand in solidarity together.\u0022\r\n\r\nEl Fattah, who is Egyptian-British, has been jailed almost continuously for the past decade for his activism, especially his prominent role in the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East in the early 2010s. He is currently serving a five-year sentence after being convicted of spreading \u0022false news undermining national security,\u0022 a common charge against activists in Egypt.\r\n\r\nEl Fattah\u0026#039;s health has dangerously deteriorated as a result of the hunger strike he\u0026#039;s been on since April 2 to protest the torture—including brutal beatings and solitary confinement—and other abuses he says he\u0026#039;s endured at the hands of authoritarian President Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi\u0026#039;s forces.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022It is depressing to see that human life is at risk,\u0022 Scholz told reporters in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday. \u0022A decision needs to be taken, a release has to be made possible so that it doesn\u0026#039;t come to it that the hunger striker dies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReferring to the U.N. climate conference, Thunberg wrote on Twitter that \u0022during COP27, we urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those held simply for peacefully exercising their human rights, implementing criteria set by local NGOs for these releases: fairness, transparency, inclusiveness, and urgency. One of these prisoners is Alaa Abd El Fattah.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A system that doesn\u0026#039;t address the needs for climate justice and securing human rights is a system that has failed everyone—we need to keep both in mind,\u0022 the 19-year-old Fridays for Future founder added. \u0022Human rights and climate movements are stronger when we stand in solidarity together. There is no climate justice without social justice and human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Amr Darwish, an Egyptian lawmaker with close ties to el-Sisi, confronted El Fattah\u0026#039;s sister, Sanaa Seif, as she spoke at a press briefing, accusing her of \u0022inciting foreign countries to put pressure on Egypt\u0022 before being escorted away by security.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHuman rights groups have sounded the alarm in recent months over the Egyptian government\u0026#039;s persecution of climate activists, as well as voicing concerns that the official app being used at COP27 could be exploited to spy on environmentalists and other dissidents.